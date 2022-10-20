From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Craneway Craft Fair - 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit!
Date:
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Fellowship of Craft
Location Details:
Alameda County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Building 'A'
4501 Pleasanton Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
4501 Pleasanton Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
For over 50 years, our winter fair has served as the largest off-air fundraiser for Berkeley’s KPFA radio. Over the decades this craft fair has become a Bay Area cultural institution. The Fair features more than 150 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers. Artists and craftspeople are a vital part of our local, small business community, and craft fairs like ours provide an opportunity for them to showcase their work to the public.
Buy from a small business. Give a gift that comes with a story. Meet a maker. Take home an original work unlike any other. All are welcome, come browse and have fun!
This year the Annual KPFA Benefit Craft Fair will take place December 3 & 4 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, located in beautiful Pleasanton, CA. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful Amador Valley, along with the outstanding line-up of vendors. Delicious food is catered in house by Spectra. DJ Andy Cabic of Vetiver lends a lively vibe with a curated set list. Proceeds from the door benefit KPFA radio.
Buy from a small business. Give a gift that comes with a story. Meet a maker. Take home an original work unlike any other. All are welcome, come browse and have fun!
This year the Annual KPFA Benefit Craft Fair will take place December 3 & 4 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, located in beautiful Pleasanton, CA. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful Amador Valley, along with the outstanding line-up of vendors. Delicious food is catered in house by Spectra. DJ Andy Cabic of Vetiver lends a lively vibe with a curated set list. Proceeds from the door benefit KPFA radio.
For more information: https://www.cranewaycraftfair.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 1:02PM
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Media Activism & Independent Media
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network