View events for the week of 12/3/2022

Craneway Craft Fair - 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit!

sm_kpfa.jpg
original image (941x470)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Fellowship of Craft
Location Details:
Alameda County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Building 'A'
4501 Pleasanton Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
For over 50 years, our winter fair has served as the largest off-air fundraiser for Berkeley’s KPFA radio. Over the decades this craft fair has become a Bay Area cultural institution. The Fair features more than 150 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers. Artists and craftspeople are a vital part of our local, small business community, and craft fairs like ours provide an opportunity for them to showcase their work to the public.

Buy from a small business. Give a gift that comes with a story. Meet a maker. Take home an original work unlike any other. All are welcome, come browse and have fun!

This year the Annual KPFA Benefit Craft Fair will take place December 3 & 4 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, located in beautiful Pleasanton, CA. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful Amador Valley, along with the outstanding line-up of vendors. Delicious food is catered in house by Spectra. DJ Andy Cabic of Vetiver lends a lively vibe with a curated set list. Proceeds from the door benefit KPFA radio.
For more information: https://www.cranewaycraftfair.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 1:02PM
