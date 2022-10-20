Craneway Craft Fair - 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit!

Date:

Saturday, December 03, 2022

Time:

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Fellowship of Craft

Location Details:

Alameda County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Building 'A'

4501 Pleasanton Ave

Pleasanton, CA 94566

For over 50 years, our winter fair has served as the largest off-air fundraiser for Berkeley’s KPFA radio. Over the decades this craft fair has become a Bay Area cultural institution. The Fair features more than 150 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers. Artists and craftspeople are a vital part of our local, small business community, and craft fairs like ours provide an opportunity for them to showcase their work to the public.



Buy from a small business. Give a gift that comes with a story. Meet a maker. Take home an original work unlike any other. All are welcome, come browse and have fun!



This year the Annual KPFA Benefit Craft Fair will take place December 3 & 4 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, located in beautiful Pleasanton, CA. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful Amador Valley, along with the outstanding line-up of vendors. Delicious food is catered in house by Spectra. DJ Andy Cabic of Vetiver lends a lively vibe with a curated set list. Proceeds from the door benefit KPFA radio.