The New Cold War with Sharat G. Lin

Date:

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Peace Action of San Mateo County

Email:

Location Details:

From globalization and the G20, the emergence of China as a technological powerhouse and Russia as the latest evil has led to decoupling, a global food and fuel crisis, and a drift into a new cold war. Why is this happening now? How can we achieve world peace and meet human needs?



Dr. Sharat G. Lin writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health. He is with Human Agenda and the Initiative for Equality.



Free and open to the public



Sponsored by Peace Action of San Mateo County