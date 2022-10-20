From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The New Cold War with Sharat G. Lin
Sunday, October 23, 2022
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Speaker
Peace Action of San Mateo County
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3289220486
From globalization and the G20, the emergence of China as a technological powerhouse and Russia as the latest evil has led to decoupling, a global food and fuel crisis, and a drift into a new cold war. Why is this happening now? How can we achieve world peace and meet human needs?
Dr. Sharat G. Lin writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health. He is with Human Agenda and the Initiative for Equality.
Free and open to the public
Sponsored by Peace Action of San Mateo County
For more information: https://sanmateopeaceaction.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 12:01PM
► ▼ IMC Network