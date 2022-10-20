top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/23/2022

The New Cold War with Sharat G. Lin

sm_flyer_-_new_cold_war_-_smpa_-_20221023.jpg
original image (1400x1782)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Peace Action of San Mateo County
Email:
Location Details:
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3289220486
From globalization and the G20, the emergence of China as a technological powerhouse and Russia as the latest evil has led to decoupling, a global food and fuel crisis, and a drift into a new cold war. Why is this happening now? How can we achieve world peace and meet human needs?

Dr. Sharat G. Lin writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, and public health. He is with Human Agenda and the Initiative for Equality.

Free and open to the public

Sponsored by Peace Action of San Mateo County
For more information: https://sanmateopeaceaction.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 12:01PM
Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War
§The New Cold War with Sharat G. Lin
by Peace Action of San Mateo County
Thu, Oct 20, 2022 12:01PM
flyer_-_new_cold_war_-_smpa_-_20221023.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (460.8KB)
Download a PDF flyer here.
https://sanmateopeaceaction.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 420.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code