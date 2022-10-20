Kickoff for World Dashiki Week 2022

Date:

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time:

2:30 AM - 4:30 AM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Location Details:

The African Outlet

4942 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94124

On the birthday of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., "African Founding Father of California" we kickoff 2022 World Dashiki Week in a good way. Come and experience the sights, sounds and textiles of the African Diaspora.



World Dashiki Week celebrates the iconic Pan African history of the Dashiki, now a globally recognized symbol of African Consciousness and solidarity.



Come and wear it well and/or purchase a new Dashiki for our global weeklong celebration.

