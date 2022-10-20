From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Kickoff for World Dashiki Week 2022
Date:
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Time:
2:30 AM - 4:30 AM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Location Details:
The African Outlet
4942 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94124
On the birthday of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., "African Founding Father of California" we kickoff 2022 World Dashiki Week in a good way. Come and experience the sights, sounds and textiles of the African Diaspora.
World Dashiki Week celebrates the iconic Pan African history of the Dashiki, now a globally recognized symbol of African Consciousness and solidarity.
Come and wear it well and/or purchase a new Dashiki for our global weeklong celebration.
For more information: http://www.theafricanoutletsf.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 11:55AM
San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
