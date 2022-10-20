From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Presentation: Damien Linnane, Illustrator of This is Ear Hustle
Date:
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library
Damien Linnane, artist, author, scholar, Ph.D. candidate and formerly incarcerated, speaks about his life and his work with Ear Hustle and beyond.
Linnane was born in Sydney, Australia. His debut novel, Scarred, was written by hand while he was in prison serving a two-year sentence for crimes the sentencing magistrate described as "vigilante action". Since his release from prison, he has become editor of the prison magazine Paper Chained, and is currently completing a PhD in law. He is also an illustrator, freelance writer and activist for incarcerated persons.
Linnane's illustrations featured in This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life, are on display at the Main Library though December 2022.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/11/14/present...
