Presentation: Damien Linnane, Illustrator of This is Ear Hustle

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Speaker

San Francisco Public Library

415-557-4400

[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library

Damien Linnane, artist, author, scholar, Ph.D. candidate and formerly incarcerated, speaks about his life and his work with Ear Hustle and beyond.



Linnane was born in Sydney, Australia. His debut novel, Scarred, was written by hand while he was in prison serving a two-year sentence for crimes the sentencing magistrate described as "vigilante action". Since his release from prison, he has become editor of the prison magazine Paper Chained, and is currently completing a PhD in law. He is also an illustrator, freelance writer and activist for incarcerated persons.



Linnane's illustrations featured in This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life, are on display at the Main Library though December 2022.



