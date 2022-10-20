From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oppose Expanded US/UN Military Intervention in Haiti!
Date:
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time:
4:00 AM - 6:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Haiti Action Committee
Email:
Phone:
510-483-7481
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building at 90 - 7th Street between Market and Mission Streets, near Powell Street BART.
Join Haiti Action Committee to oppose calls for an expanded foreign military occupation of Haiti. It is US-backed foreign intervention in Haiti that has led to the current disastrous crisis. Turning to the UN Security Council, the OAS, and the US government to 'stabilize' the crisis in Haiti is like pleading with arsonists to put out the fire they have ignited.
For more information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 7:46AM
