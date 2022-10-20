Oppose Expanded US/UN Military Intervention in Haiti!

Date:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Time:

4:00 AM - 6:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Haiti Action Committee

Email:

Phone:

510-483-7481

Location Details:

San Francisco Federal Building at 90 - 7th Street between Market and Mission Streets, near Powell Street BART.

Join Haiti Action Committee to oppose calls for an expanded foreign military occupation of Haiti. It is US-backed foreign intervention in Haiti that has led to the current disastrous crisis. Turning to the UN Security Council, the OAS, and the US government to 'stabilize' the crisis in Haiti is like pleading with arsonists to put out the fire they have ignited.