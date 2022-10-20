top
View events for the week of 12/12/2022

Author: Zara Stone and Joe Loya in conversation, Killer Looks

sm_1436_v0_1.jpg
original image (1440x710)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, December 12, 2022
Time:
2:00 AM - 3:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Zara Stone and Joe Loya discuss Stone's book, Killer Looks: The Forgotten History Of Plastic Surgery In Prisons, which looks at the history of prison reform through the lens of beauty.

Stone is a Bay Area author and award-winning journalist who covers the intersection of beauty culture, technology and social justice. She's published with The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vice, Forbes, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, among others, and has worked as an on-air reporter for Fusion, a nationally syndicated ABC News affiliate. Born in the UK, Stone moved to the US to complete a master's in journalism at Columbia University and never left. Her work has received funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, the Dow Jones News Fund, the Jacob Rader Marcus Center for American Jewish Archives and the Mozilla Open Press Foundation. Stone's affiliations include the San Francisco Writers Grotto and The Authors Guild.

Loya is an author whose essays and book reviews have been published in dozens of national newspapers and magazines. He is also the author of the critically acclaimed memoir The Man Who Outgrew His Prison Cell: Confessions of a Bank Robber, and wrote and performed a one-man show of the same name at the Thick House in San Francisco. He has appeared on CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, FOX's O'Relly Factor and other TV shows to comment on cultural events. In 2007 the documentary Protagonist featured the story of his radical life change. He is one of the founders of Own Your Story and he lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/11/12/author-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 7:38AM
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
