Film: Chinatown Rising Screening and Filmmaker Discussion
Date:
Friday, December 09, 2022
Time:
4:00 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
Chinatown / Him Mark Lai Branch Library
1135 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
A special screening of Chinatown Rising, followed by a discussion with Joshua Chuck, producer and director.
Chinatown Rising is a documentary film about the Asian-American Movement from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition.
Against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s, a young San Francisco Chinatown resident, armed with a 16mm camera and leftover film scraps from a local TV station, turned his lens onto his community. Totaling more than 20,000 feet of film (10 hours), Harry Chuck's exquisite unreleased footage has captured a divided community's struggles for self-determination. Through publicly challenging the conservative views of their elders, their demonstrations and protests of the 1960s-1980s rattled the once quiet streets during the community's shift in power. Forty-five years later, in intimate interviews, these activists recall their roles and experiences in response to the need for social change.
NR, 85 mins., 2021.
Directed by: Harry Chuck and Joshua Chuck
Produced by: James Q. Chan, Harry Chuck, Joshua Chuck
Directors of Photography: Harry Chuck, Anson Ho
Editor: Greg Louie
Music: Miles Ito
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/11/09/film-ch...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 7:35AM
