Film: Chinatown Rising Screening and Filmmaker Discussion

Date:

Friday, December 09, 2022

Time:

4:00 AM - 6:30 AM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

Chinatown / Him Mark Lai Branch Library

1135 Powell Street

San Francisco, CA 94108

A special screening of Chinatown Rising, followed by a discussion with Joshua Chuck, producer and director.



Chinatown Rising is a documentary film about the Asian-American Movement from the perspective of the young residents on the front lines of their historic neighborhood in transition.



Against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s, a young San Francisco Chinatown resident, armed with a 16mm camera and leftover film scraps from a local TV station, turned his lens onto his community. Totaling more than 20,000 feet of film (10 hours), Harry Chuck's exquisite unreleased footage has captured a divided community's struggles for self-determination. Through publicly challenging the conservative views of their elders, their demonstrations and protests of the 1960s-1980s rattled the once quiet streets during the community's shift in power. Forty-five years later, in intimate interviews, these activists recall their roles and experiences in response to the need for social change.



NR, 85 mins., 2021.



Directed by: Harry Chuck and Joshua Chuck



Produced by: James Q. Chan, Harry Chuck, Joshua Chuck



Directors of Photography: Harry Chuck, Anson Ho



Editor: Greg Louie



Music: Miles Ito



Free