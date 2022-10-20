From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Author: Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods moderated by Piper Kerman
Date:
Friday, December 30, 2022
Time:
6:00 AM - 7:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
A not-to-miss evening with Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods in celebration of their book This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life, moderated by Piper Kerman, author of Orange Is the New Black: My Year in A Women's Prison.
Nigel Poor is the co-creator, co-host, and co-producer of Ear Hustle (PRX & Radiotopia). A visual artist and photography professor at California State University, Sacramento, her work has exhibited nationally and internationally, including at the SFMOMA and de Young Museum in San Francisco and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. In 2011, Poor got involved with San Quentin State Prison as a volunteer teacher for the Prison University Project.
Earlonne Woods is the co-creator, co-host, and co-producer of Ear Hustle (PRX & Radiotopia). In 1997, Woods was sentenced to thirty-one years to life in prison. While incarcerated, he received his GED, attended Coastline Community College, and completed many vocational programs. He also founded CHOOSE1, which aims to repeal the California Three Strikes Law, the statute under which he was sentenced. In November 2018, then-California Governor Jerry Brown commuted Woods' sentence after twenty-one years of incarceration and he became a full-time producer for Ear Hustle. His efforts with CHOOSE1 continue, as he advocates for restorative justice and works to place a repeal initiative on the ballot in 2022.
Piper Kerman is the author of the memoir Orange is the New Black. The book has been adapted by Jenji Kohan into an Emmy Award-winning original series for Netflix, which ran for seven seasons. Kerman collaborates with nonprofits, philanthropies, and other organizations working in the public interest and serves on the board of directors of the Women's Prison Association and the advisory boards of the PEN America Writing For Justice Fellowship, InsideOUT Writers, Healing Broken Circles, and JustLeadershipUSA.
Free. Hybrid event. Registration required for Zoom attendance, in-person seats first come, first served
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/11/03/author-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 12:09AM
