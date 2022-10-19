From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Latino Film Festival -Closing Screening
Date:
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Cine Mas SF
Email:
Phone:
415-754-9580
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
The 14th San Francisco Latino Film Festival closes with Experiential Local Shorts. This block of films incudes experimental and documentary film depicting experiences that lead to change- from organizing and advocating for members of our community to reconnecting to family and cultural identity- these local films will surely inspire you. Filmmakers in attendance for a Q&A. Visit cinemassf.org.
Short films showing:
Somos Esenciales- by Rafael Flores and Paul Flores. Centered on the Mission activists' response to COVID.
Jumping Fences- by Art Hernandez- a personal essay on embracing one's identities
First Time Home - by Heriberto Ventura, Noemi Librado Sanchez, Esmirna Librado, Esmeralda Ventura- students travel to Oaxaca to visit family and meet for the first time.
When Mama & Me Lived Outside: One Family's Journey Through Homelessness - by Peter Menchini- homelessness explored in a creative animation short.
The San Francisco Latino Film Festival runs through October 23 at the Landmark Opera Plaza Cinema, the Roxie Theater, and Artists' Television Access in San Francisco. Celebrating Latino film, the festival showcases indie and blockbuster movies from as close as the Mission to as far as Brazil. Catch suspenseful thrillers, thought provoking documentaries, whimsical shorts, and more. There's something here for everyone. See films streaming and in-person from all over the Americas that are inclusive of women, Afro-Latino, indigenous and LGBTQ voices building community through film locally and across borders.
General Admission- $14/ Student- $11.
For more information: http://www.cinemassf.org
