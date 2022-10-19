From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Justice, Not Jenkins!
Friday, October 21, 2022
1:00 AM - 2:00 AM
Other
Martha Hubert
San Francisco Police Officers Association
Friday, 10/21, 1-2 PM
JUSTICE, NOT JENKINS!
All are welcomed to stand with Mothers On The March and people from the community.
Expose the truth about Interim D.A. Brooke Jenkins
Since Mayor London Breed appointed Jenkins to replace DA Chesa Boudin, more of Jenkins deceit has been exposed. We need to resist and expose her agenda:
-For not holding police accountable for abusing and killing people in our communities, she fired or reassigned attorneys who were in various phases of the trial process.
-For her deceit of San Franciscans, from the time the Guido trial didn’t go her way and she quit the DA’s office till the lies she continues to build in her campaign.
-For contributing more to AAPI Hate by dividing the Black, Brown and Asian communities
The Police Officers Association has made a donation to the election of interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
Article:
S.F. November election: Here’s how much D.A. and supervisor candidates have raised so far – September 30, 2022
https://www.sfchronicle.com/sf/article/S-F-November-election-Here-s-how-much-D-A-17479232.php
“…Jenkins, who was appointed to the district attorney job by Mayor London Breed after the successful June recall of progressive Chesa Boudin, raised about $126,500 through Sept. 24 and ended the reporting period with about $61,700 in the bank after accounting for expenses. Her notable donors include Breed, Police Officer Association President Tracy McCray and some lawyers from the District Attorney’s Office…”
On July 21, SF BoS approved a two-year, $14 billion budget that includes the hiring of 220 police officers to fill vacancies within the San Francisco Police Department – This was Mayor Breed’s proposal.
No accountability measures were part of this bill.
Only one supervisor voted against this – Supervisor Dean Preston.
San Francisco Police Officers Association
800 Bryant (@ 6th)
San Francisco, CA
