Inherent Tribal Sovereignty in Practice: Government-to-Government Relationships in California
Date:
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Time:
1:00 AM - 2:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Location Details:
Hybrid Event: Zoom or Horticulture 2 Meeting Hall (HORT 2) at UC Santa Cruz Arboretum, Arboretum Rd, Santa Cruz
Registration Links: https://linktr.ee/aircucsc
Registration Links: https://linktr.ee/aircucsc
Join us in person or over zoom November 5th, 1:00-2:30pm, to hear from San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians member, Dr. Olivia Chilcote for the 26th installment of our Amah Mutsun Speaker Series; Inherent Tribal Sovereignty in Practice: Government-to-Government Relationships in California.
This presentation discusses how non-federally recognized tribes in California enact inherent tribal sovereignty via government-to-government relations with the state and argues this represents official state recognition. Utilizing the definition of a “California Native American tribe” codified in state statutes, tribes are empowered in their efforts towards community self-determination and cultural persistence.
For more information: https://airc.ucsc.edu/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 8:12AM
