Inherent Tribal Sovereignty in Practice: Government-to-Government Relationships in California

Date:

Saturday, November 05, 2022

Time:

1:00 AM - 2:30 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

American Indian Resource Center at UCSC

Location Details:

Join us in person or over zoom November 5th, 1:00-2:30pm, to hear from San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians member, Dr. Olivia Chilcote for the 26th installment of our Amah Mutsun Speaker Series; Inherent Tribal Sovereignty in Practice: Government-to-Government Relationships in California.



This presentation discusses how non-federally recognized tribes in California enact inherent tribal sovereignty via government-to-government relations with the state and argues this represents official state recognition. Utilizing the definition of a “California Native American tribe” codified in state statutes, tribes are empowered in their efforts towards community self-determination and cultural persistence.