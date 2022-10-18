NCLR's Champions for Justice Dinner + Party

Date:

Thursday, December 01, 2022

Time:

5:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

National Center for Lesbian Rights

Email:

Phone:

415-392-6257

Location Details:

Marriott Marquis

780 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

NCLR turns 45 this year and our signature event - with a dinner and large party - is November 11,2022. NCLR is at the forefront of civil rights efforts in our country, and we would love your support of our work.



Our gala on November 11th is hosted by Cameron Esposito and honors incredible leaders and activists such as Rep. Sharice Davids, Actor/Comedian Abbi Jacobson, Latin Grammy Nominee Gina Chavez and more!



$110- 5000.