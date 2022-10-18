From the Open-Publishing Calendar
NCLR's Champions for Justice Dinner + Party
Date:
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Time:
5:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
National Center for Lesbian Rights
Email:
Phone:
415-392-6257
Location Details:
Marriott Marquis
780 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
NCLR turns 45 this year and our signature event - with a dinner and large party - is November 11,2022. NCLR is at the forefront of civil rights efforts in our country, and we would love your support of our work.
For more information: https://www.nclrights.org/event/champions-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 11:47AM
