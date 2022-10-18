top
Fundraiser for Street Spirit Newspaper: Live at Bandcamp!

Date:
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Time:
7:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Alastair Boone
Location Details:
Bandcamp Record Store and Performance Space, 1901 Broadway Oakland, CA 94612
Join us for an evening of music and storytelling with the East Bay's homeless advocacy newspaper!

All are invited to SPIRIT OF THE STREET, a fundraising event for Street Spirit newspaper. Street Spirit is an independent newspaper in the East Bay dedicated to covering homelessness and poverty from the perspective of those most impacted. It is published by Youth Spirit Artworks, and sold by unhoused people in Berkeley, Oakland, and beyond.

Spend an intimate evening with us at Bandcamp Oakland listening to live performances by Dominuque Gomez and Ash Powell. Between sets, we will host a short panel about the crisis of homelessness in our cities, and the grassroots solutions that have the power to make change.

All ticket sales on Eventbrite will go directly to supporting Street Spirit and Youth Spirit Artworks. While tickets cost $20 online, nobody will be turned away for lack of funds and you are welcome to pay what you can at the door.
