top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/20/2022

Reproductive Freedom at the Ballot Box Roundtable at Laney College

sm_repro_roundtable_graphic.jpg
original image (640x989)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Time:
6:30 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Rep. Barbara Lee & Repro Justice Leaders
Location Details:
Laney College
900 Fallon St
Oakland, CA 94607
As we approach November, much is at stake. Over the summer, after 50 years of legal precedent, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and took away our right to reproductive freedom. But let's be clear: we are fighting back!

Join a roundtable discussion with Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Judy Chu, the author of the Women's Health Protection Act, and reproductive justice leaders from NARAL, Planned Parenthood, and She the People. The event will take place this Thursday, October 20th
at 6:30 PM at Laney College.

We hope you can make this important discussion!

WHAT: Roundtable discussion on Reproductive Justice

WHERE: Laney College, 900 Fallon St, Oakland, CA 94607

WHEN: Thursday, October 20th at 6:30 PM PST

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJHeT3YaW7gFzpBlwRl4cdTTSlqwyF3-lUUCW3CnLi9dCn2w/viewform
.
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 2:44PM
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 420.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code