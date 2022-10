As we approach November, much is at stake. Over the summer, after 50 years of legal precedent, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and took away our right to reproductive freedom. But let's be clear: we are fighting back!Join a roundtable discussion with Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Judy Chu, the author of the Women's Health Protection Act, and reproductive justice leaders from NARAL, Planned Parenthood, and She the People. The event will take place this Thursday, October 20that 6:30 PM at Laney College.We hope you can make this important discussion!WHAT: Roundtable discussion on Reproductive JusticeWHERE: Laney College, 900 Fallon St, Oakland, CA 94607WHEN: Thursday, October 20th at 6:30 PM PSTRSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJHeT3YaW7gFzpBlwRl4cdTTSlqwyF3-lUUCW3CnLi9dCn2w/viewform