From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reproductive Freedom at the Ballot Box Roundtable at Laney College
Date:
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Time:
6:30 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Rep. Barbara Lee & Repro Justice Leaders
Location Details:
Laney College
900 Fallon St
Oakland, CA 94607
900 Fallon St
Oakland, CA 94607
As we approach November, much is at stake. Over the summer, after 50 years of legal precedent, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and took away our right to reproductive freedom. But let's be clear: we are fighting back!
Join a roundtable discussion with Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Judy Chu, the author of the Women's Health Protection Act, and reproductive justice leaders from NARAL, Planned Parenthood, and She the People. The event will take place this Thursday, October 20th
at 6:30 PM at Laney College.
We hope you can make this important discussion!
WHAT: Roundtable discussion on Reproductive Justice
WHERE: Laney College, 900 Fallon St, Oakland, CA 94607
WHEN: Thursday, October 20th at 6:30 PM PST
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJHeT3YaW7gFzpBlwRl4cdTTSlqwyF3-lUUCW3CnLi9dCn2w/viewform
.
Join a roundtable discussion with Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Judy Chu, the author of the Women's Health Protection Act, and reproductive justice leaders from NARAL, Planned Parenthood, and She the People. The event will take place this Thursday, October 20th
at 6:30 PM at Laney College.
We hope you can make this important discussion!
WHAT: Roundtable discussion on Reproductive Justice
WHERE: Laney College, 900 Fallon St, Oakland, CA 94607
WHEN: Thursday, October 20th at 6:30 PM PST
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJHeT3YaW7gFzpBlwRl4cdTTSlqwyF3-lUUCW3CnLi9dCn2w/viewform
.
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 2:44PM
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network