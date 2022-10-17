top
Indybay Feature

Santa Cruz City Workers Commence First Strike in City’s History

by Strike!
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 12:22PM
Santa Cruz City workers represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 521 commenced the first strike in the history of the city today. Essential City workers are demanding concrete commitments to equity and an end to unfair labor practices. Picket lines have been established at various locations in the City of Santa Cruz, including city hall, municipal wharf, wastewater treatment plant, water treatment plant, and corporation yard. The ULP Strike will continue Tuesday, October 18 through Friday, October 21. The public is invited to join the picket line today at city hall until 5 PM.
sm_santa_cruz_city_workers_strike_seiu_local_521_1.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
Service Employees International Union, Local 521 represents 60,000 public-and nonprofit, private-sector workers in California’s Bay Area, the Central Coast, and the Central Valley.

Protect Santa Cruz City Workers Who Protect Essential Public Services! Add your name in solidarity: https://bit.ly/protectsantacruzcityworkers
For more information: https://www.seiu521.org/
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
§Santa Cruz City Hall
by Strike!
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 12:22PM
sm_santa_cruz_city_workers_strike_seiu_local_521_2_city_hall.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
https://www.seiu521.org/
§Municipal Wharf
by Strike!
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 12:22PM
sm_santa_cruz_city_workers_strike_seiu_local_521_3_municipal_wharf.jpg
original image (1600x1204)
https://www.seiu521.org/
§Water Treatment Plant
by Strike!
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 12:22PM
sm_santa_cruz_city_workers_strike_seiu_local_521_4_water_treatment_plant.jpg
original image (1206x909)
https://www.seiu521.org/
§
by Strike!
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 12:22PM
sm_santa_cruz_city_workers_strike_seiu_local_521_5.jpg
original image (1206x909)
https://www.seiu521.org/
§Corporation Yard
by Strike!
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 12:22PM
sm_santa_cruz_city_workers_strike_seiu_local_521_6.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.seiu521.org/
§
by Strike!
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 12:22PM
sm_santa_cruz_city_workers_strike_seiu_local_521_7.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.seiu521.org/
§
by Strike!
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 12:22PM
sm_santa_cruz_city_workers_strike_seiu_local_521_8.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.seiu521.org/
