Santa Cruz City Workers Commence First Strike in City’s History
Santa Cruz City workers represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 521 commenced the first strike in the history of the city today. Essential City workers are demanding concrete commitments to equity and an end to unfair labor practices. Picket lines have been established at various locations in the City of Santa Cruz, including city hall, municipal wharf, wastewater treatment plant, water treatment plant, and corporation yard. The ULP Strike will continue Tuesday, October 18 through Friday, October 21. The public is invited to join the picket line today at city hall until 5 PM.
Service Employees International Union, Local 521 represents 60,000 public-and nonprofit, private-sector workers in California’s Bay Area, the Central Coast, and the Central Valley.
Protect Santa Cruz City Workers Who Protect Essential Public Services! Add your name in solidarity: https://bit.ly/protectsantacruzcityworkers
For more information: https://www.seiu521.org/
