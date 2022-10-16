From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Nuclear Follies" Performs to Huge Crowd at UC Berkeley
Is there humor in nuclear annihilation? ... not so much
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoAnti war activists in clown costumes and funny hats dramatized the folly of even THINKING about starting a nuclear war.
With "Duck and Cover" drills, die-ins and simulating a Nuclear Winter with "dead" birds falling on the ground, they showed how insane and dangerous the situation is between Russia and the USA. The two most heavily armed nuclear countries are playing a game of "chicken" with the future of life on earth.
