SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz by Strike!

City of Santa Cruz workers represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 521 are scheduled to begin an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) Strike starting Monday, October 17, at city hall. The ULP Strike will continue Tuesday, October 18 through Friday, October 21 at various locations, including city hall, wastewater treatment plant, water treatment plant, and corporation yard. Union leaders will hold a press conference at Santa Cruz City Hall on Monday, October 17 at 9 AM, and the public is invited to join the picket line there from 7 AM to 5 PM. An information flyer distributed by union members has identified Mayor Sonja Brunner, Vice-Mayor Martine Watkins, and Councilmembers Renee Golder, Shebreh Kalantari Johnson, and Donna Meyers as engaging in Unfair Labor Practices and for "refusing to fund frontline services."