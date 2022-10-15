Join the Northern California Rally Against US imperialism and War in the Ukraine and wars around the world. This united front rally is part of an international mobilization against the billions that US Democrats and Republicans are funding for the war in Ukraine and around the world.

§ Stop The US Wars Abroad by United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)

The US has spent over $50 billion on the war on Ukraine. This war drive threatens world war and at the same time that workers and people in the US face massive attacks on their healthcare, housing and living conditions. The real war is against working people here and around the world by the billionaires an capitalists who run the world and are massively profiting from this war.