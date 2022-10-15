top
View events for the week of 10/15/2022

Say No To US Wars in Ukraine and Around The World: Money For Housing, Healthcare & Climate

sm_iran_anti-war_march_3oct22_6001.jpeg
original image (480x621)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)
Location Details:
Oakland Federal Building
1301 Clay St.
Oakland
Join the Northern California Rally Against US imperialism and War in the Ukraine and wars around the world. This united front rally is part of an international mobilization against the billions that US Democrats and Republicans are funding for the war in Ukraine and around the world.
For more information: http://unacpeace.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 15, 2022 9:51AM
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
§Stop The US Wars Abroad
by United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)
Sat, Oct 15, 2022 9:51AM
sm_iran_anti-war_march_3oct222_602.jpeg
original image (480x621)
The US has spent over $50 billion on the war on Ukraine. This war drive threatens world war and at the same time that workers and people in the US face massive attacks on their healthcare, housing and living conditions. The real war is against working people here and around the world by the billionaires an capitalists who run the world and are massively profiting from this war.
http://unacpeace.org
