Say No To US Wars in Ukraine and Around The World: Money For Housing, Healthcare & Climate
Saturday, October 15, 2022
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Protest
United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)
Oakland Federal Building
1301 Clay St.
Oakland
Join the Northern California Rally Against US imperialism and War in the Ukraine and wars around the world. This united front rally is part of an international mobilization against the billions that US Democrats and Republicans are funding for the war in Ukraine and around the world.
For more information: http://unacpeace.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 15, 2022 9:51AM
