From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/18/2022

Deeply Affordable Housing in San Francisco: How do we make it happen?

pastedgraphic-3.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09 ,
Meeting ID: 864 6575 2525; Passcode: 465295; or call: 669 900 9128, and use the same meeting ID and Passcode above.
Deeply Affordable Housing in San Francisco: How do we make it happen?

An SF Gray Panthers forum on Tuesday, October 18, 1-2:30 pm

SPEAKERS:

-CALVIN WELCH, founding member and former director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations (CCHO) now retired. Current Housing and Land Use member, Board of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council (HANC); and

-JOSEPH SMOOKE, co-founder of People Power Media Creators of PRICED OUT See the animation that will change the way you think about housing!

The speakers will brief us on this November’s SF ballot measures on affordable housing (Propositions D & E), and then we'll find out what it will take to allow San Francisco to actually build deeply affordable housing so people at all income levels can afford to live here!

There will be time for Q & A; and that will be followed by a half hour SF Gray Panther membership meeting from 2:30 to 3 pm.
For more information: http://n/a
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 5:49PM
