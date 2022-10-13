top
Date:
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Labor Action Com. to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
Location Details:
Federal Bldg., Oakland , CA
1301 Clay St. (Clay and 14th St.)
After more than four decades, 14 000 days, spent far away from his family, the case of Mumia ABU-JAMAL will be heard in the Philadelphia, PA Court of Common Pleas. The same court system that had sentenced him to die by lethal injection, then to death by incarceration. The evidence that has now come to light — but was long kept in the dark by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office — should enable his release !

Free Mumia Abu-Jamal is the cry heard around the world for 40 years. It will reverberate in Philadelphia on Oct. 19. Here in the Bay Area we are calling for freedom for Mumia. Please join us:
Wednesday, October 19, 12 noon
Federal Building in Oakland, CA
1301 Clay St. (at 14th St.)
1 block from BART (get off at the front of the train)

Initiated by The Labor Action Committee to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 2:31PM
East Bay | Racial Justice
