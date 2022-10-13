Ancient Coastal Connections: Collaborative Archaeology on the Santa Cruz Coast with Mike Grone

Date:

Tuesday, November 08, 2022

Time:

6:00 AM - 7:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History

Location Details:

Indigenous communities have had relationships with local marine resources for millennia, and science can help shed light on these relationships. Join archaeologist Mike Grone for a discussion about collaborative historical ecology research carried out over the past decade in partnership with the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, and the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks.



This program will emphasize the application of archaeological data for revitalizing and restoring traditional ecological knowledge suppressed during the mission period, as well as for providing deep time baselines of environmental change and more sustainable approaches for contemporary stewardship practices.



Free online talk | Donations appreciated

Register for Zoom link



About the Speaker



Dr. Mike Grone is the Associate State Archaeologist for the Santa Cruz District of California Parks and Recreation. Prior to working for Parks he worked for the Amah Mutsun Land Trust as a manager of their Coastal Stewardship Program and Archaeological Resource Management Program. His research focuses on the historical ecology of coastal resources in the northern Monterey Bay Area and is ultimately geared towards integrating archaeological data and traditional ecological knowledge to guide policy, conservation efforts, and resource management practices. See less