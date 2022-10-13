top
View events for the week of 11/8/2022

Ancient Coastal Connections: Collaborative Archaeology on the Santa Cruz Coast with Mike Grone

sm_collaborative_archaeology_on_the_santa_cruz_coast_with_mike_grone.jpg
original image (1600x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Time:
6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Location Details:
Free online talk. Register for Zoom link:
https://64432.blackbaudhosting.com/64432/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=f922118f-b564-4528-a07a-3bbed48a0900
Indigenous communities have had relationships with local marine resources for millennia, and science can help shed light on these relationships. Join archaeologist Mike Grone for a discussion about collaborative historical ecology research carried out over the past decade in partnership with the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, and the Santa Cruz District of California State Parks.

This program will emphasize the application of archaeological data for revitalizing and restoring traditional ecological knowledge suppressed during the mission period, as well as for providing deep time baselines of environmental change and more sustainable approaches for contemporary stewardship practices.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022
6-7 p.m. PST
Free online talk | Donations appreciated
Register for Zoom link

About the Speaker

Dr. Mike Grone is the Associate State Archaeologist for the Santa Cruz District of California Parks and Recreation. Prior to working for Parks he worked for the Amah Mutsun Land Trust as a manager of their Coastal Stewardship Program and Archaeological Resource Management Program. His research focuses on the historical ecology of coastal resources in the northern Monterey Bay Area and is ultimately geared towards integrating archaeological data and traditional ecological knowledge to guide policy, conservation efforts, and resource management practices. See less
For more information: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/11-8-ancie...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 10:44AM
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
