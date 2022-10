Learn about the origins of today’s world financial crises, why foreclosures, bailouts and budget cuts only deepen the crisis. How can working people take on Wall Street and win? What is a planned economy and what does socialism have to do with it all? All are welcome to share in this analysis and contribute to a rich discussion.Presentation is both in person and via zoom: https://tinyurl.com/MarxistLookCapitalismMeltdown After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link to join the meeting.