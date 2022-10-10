From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Marxist Look at Capitalism's Meltdown
Date:
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Email:
Phone:
4158641278
Location Details:
747 Polk St. @ Ellis, San Francisco or via zoom https://tinyurl.com/MarxistLookCapitalismMeltdown
Learn about the origins of today’s world financial crises, why foreclosures, bailouts and budget cuts only deepen the crisis. How can working people take on Wall Street and win? What is a planned economy and what does socialism have to do with it all? All are welcome to share in this analysis and contribute to a rich discussion.
Presentation is both in person and via zoom: https://tinyurl.com/MarxistLookCapitalismMeltdown
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link to join the meeting.
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
