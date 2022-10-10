From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Interview on 'It's Going Down' Podcast on Resistance to Social Cleansing in the SF Mission
On the It's Going Down (itsgoingdown.org) podcast, This Is America, a long-term residents of the Mission District speaks on grassroots responses to attempts by local politicians, police, and non-profits to fence off and police the 24th Street Plaza.
Check out this interview with a long-term resident of the San Francisco Mission, who speaks on how the working-class community pushed back against a campaign of social cleansing at 24th and Mission, as 'progressive' politicians, the police, and non-profits all embraced a set of far-Right talking points around 'crime,' and pushed to further police and control public space.
Listen here: https://itsgoingdown.org/this-is-america-175/
