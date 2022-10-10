top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature

Interview on 'It's Going Down' Podcast on Resistance to Social Cleansing in the SF Mission

by It's Going Down
Mon, Oct 10, 2022 6:22PM
On the It's Going Down (itsgoingdown.org) podcast, This Is America, a long-term residents of the Mission District speaks on grassroots responses to attempts by local politicians, police, and non-profits to fence off and police the 24th Street Plaza.
sm_plaza.jpg
original image (1200x739)
Check out this interview with a long-term resident of the San Francisco Mission, who speaks on how the working-class community pushed back against a campaign of social cleansing at 24th and Mission, as 'progressive' politicians, the police, and non-profits all embraced a set of far-Right talking points around 'crime,' and pushed to further police and control public space.

Listen here: https://itsgoingdown.org/this-is-america-175/
For more information: http://itsgoingdown.org
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code