Signs and Banners at Women's March in San Francisco by S. Seer

Many causes came together as seen in messages displayed large and small.

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



On October 8th, a national day of action for Women's March, approximately 400 people rallied in San Francisco's Union Square then marched, ending at Civic Center. Many causes came together as seen in banners and signs. Abortion is Healthcare. Legal Abortion Nationwide Now. Repeal the Hyde Amendment. Vote/Ruth Sent Me. United Native Americans. Iranian Revolution 2022. The Poet Laureate of Vallejo read a poem for transgender rights.