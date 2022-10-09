From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Signs and Banners at Women's March in San Francisco
Many causes came together as seen in messages displayed large and small.
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.
On October 8th, a national day of action for Women's March, approximately 400 people rallied in San Francisco's Union Square then marched, ending at Civic Center. Many causes came together as seen in banners and signs. Abortion is Healthcare. Legal Abortion Nationwide Now. Repeal the Hyde Amendment. Vote/Ruth Sent Me. United Native Americans. Iranian Revolution 2022. The Poet Laureate of Vallejo read a poem for transgender rights.
On October 8th, a national day of action for Women's March, approximately 400 people rallied in San Francisco's Union Square then marched, ending at Civic Center. Many causes came together as seen in banners and signs. Abortion is Healthcare. Legal Abortion Nationwide Now. Repeal the Hyde Amendment. Vote/Ruth Sent Me. United Native Americans. Iranian Revolution 2022. The Poet Laureate of Vallejo read a poem for transgender rights.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network