top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature

Signs and Banners at Women's March in San Francisco

by S. Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
Many causes came together as seen in messages displayed large and small.
sm_sf_abortion_is_healthcare_plus_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

On October 8th, a national day of action for Women's March, approximately 400 people rallied in San Francisco's Union Square then marched, ending at Civic Center. Many causes came together as seen in banners and signs. Abortion is Healthcare. Legal Abortion Nationwide Now. Repeal the Hyde Amendment. Vote/Ruth Sent Me. United Native Americans. Iranian Revolution 2022. The Poet Laureate of Vallejo read a poem for transgender rights.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn
§A Woman has a Fundamental Right
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_sf__woman_fundamental_ts_.jpg
original image (2464x3000)
§United Native Americans
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_sf__united_native_americans_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
§T-shirt: I had an abortion
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_sf__i_had_an_abortiony_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2441)
§Remember Rosie Jimenez, Repeal the Hyde Amendment
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_screen_shot_2022-10-09_at_8.18.21_pm.jpg
original image (1096x1282)
§Ruth Sent Me
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_sf__vote_ruth_sent_me_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2449)
§Union Square
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_sf__legal_abortion_now_cussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2307)
§Union Square
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_sf__union_square_gterry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2420)
§Iranian Revolution 2022
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
screen_shot_2022-10-09_at_8.45.27_pm.png
§Leaving Union Square
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_sf__abortion_on_demand_banner_top.jpg
original image (3150x2083)
§Dignity for Women
by Seer
Sun, Oct 9, 2022 9:11PM
sm_sf__last_dignity_for_women.jpg
original image (3000x2319)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code