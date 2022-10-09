From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Press Conf: Weiner Enough Is Enough! No $1.4 BillionTo Criminal PG&E For Diablo NUKE Plant
Date:
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
No Nukes Action
Location Details:
San Francisco California State Building
455 Golden Gate Ave/Polk St.
San Francisco
455 Golden Gate Ave/Polk St.
San Francisco
10/11/22 SF Press Conference: Enough Is Enough! No $1.4 BillionTo Criminal PG& E For Diablo Canyon NUKE Plant By CA Senator Scott Weiner
October 11, 2022 12:00 Noon
San Francisco California State Building
455 Golden Gate Ave/Polk St.
San Francisco, CA
10/11/11 Press Conference Speak Out To Support Repeal Of PG&E’s SB 846 Supported By Scott Weiner Bailing Out Diablo Canyon Nuke Plant In San Louis Obispo With Tax Payers Money
Last month Senator Scott Weiner in San Francisco allowed his drug addiction bill titled SB 864 to be gutted and replaced with with a bill to give PG& E $1.4 billion to keep the broken Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operating for another 5 and possibly 10 to 20 years. Weiner using the tactic of gutting his original bill subverted the California Constitution which requires 30 days prior submittal before a vote of the legislature.
The bill was printed after midnight on August. 28th and voted on after midnight on August 31. The people of California were prevented from knowing anything about this crooked bill but this is how Weiner and his cronies operate in California.
This scheme by PG&E was supported by Newsom, Weiner and the legislative leadership and most members of the Democratic and Republican Party who bought the nuclear industry’s propaganda that we cannot get off nuclear power. Many also take funding from PG&E. Newsom also wants the nuclear industry support if he runs for president. This $1.4 billion could have been used for solarization but that would threaten PG& E’s profits. This is a corporate steal and rewards the un-indicted criminals running PG&E who have killed hundreds in fires and explosions due to criminal negligence.
The Biden administration in it’s “climate bill” is now also providing billions to keep old broken and dangerous nuclear plants going around the country despite the great danger and no place to put the spent nuclear fuel rods. The Diablo Canyon plant is also built on earthquake faults that can lead to another Fukushima on California’s coast but Weiner and company put PG& E’s profits above safety and a nuclear free environment.
We are demanding that this bill be repealed and other mass community labor actions take place to make sure that the plant is shutdown NOW! We also support the expropriation of PG&E and for it to be run by workers and the Communities. San Francisco’s State Senator Scott Weiner has shown that he is a shill for these private profiteers and wants to use our public funds to increase their profits.
Sponsored by
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Emergency CA Press Conference On SB 846
https://youtu.be/Vk5YhrsDu8k
Haney, Ting, and Wiener all back $1.4 billion PG&E nuke bailout bill
https://48hills.org/2022/09/haney-ting-and-wiener-all-back-1-4-billion-pge-nuke-bailout-bill/
Senate Bill No. 846
CHAPTER 239, California Statutes of 2022
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billVersionsCompareClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB846
SB 846 Bill analyses, Senate and Assembly. The Analyses contain A LOT of information, including re. groups that supported and opposed the bill. Interestingly, one of the Senate analyses is about an SB 846 regarding Alcoholic beverages; deliveries; off-sale retail licenses and consumer delivery service permits.
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billAnalysisClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB846
Vote tally, Senate and Assembly
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billVotesClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB846
350 Bay Area: Diablo Canyon: Not Fit for a 21st Century Grid
https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1hZ8zgKsGXGiXSFRyGZ_YD4jFNEvS_S5twpfzfgR-N9M/mobilebasic
October 11, 2022 12:00 Noon
San Francisco California State Building
455 Golden Gate Ave/Polk St.
San Francisco, CA
10/11/11 Press Conference Speak Out To Support Repeal Of PG&E’s SB 846 Supported By Scott Weiner Bailing Out Diablo Canyon Nuke Plant In San Louis Obispo With Tax Payers Money
Last month Senator Scott Weiner in San Francisco allowed his drug addiction bill titled SB 864 to be gutted and replaced with with a bill to give PG& E $1.4 billion to keep the broken Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operating for another 5 and possibly 10 to 20 years. Weiner using the tactic of gutting his original bill subverted the California Constitution which requires 30 days prior submittal before a vote of the legislature.
The bill was printed after midnight on August. 28th and voted on after midnight on August 31. The people of California were prevented from knowing anything about this crooked bill but this is how Weiner and his cronies operate in California.
This scheme by PG&E was supported by Newsom, Weiner and the legislative leadership and most members of the Democratic and Republican Party who bought the nuclear industry’s propaganda that we cannot get off nuclear power. Many also take funding from PG&E. Newsom also wants the nuclear industry support if he runs for president. This $1.4 billion could have been used for solarization but that would threaten PG& E’s profits. This is a corporate steal and rewards the un-indicted criminals running PG&E who have killed hundreds in fires and explosions due to criminal negligence.
The Biden administration in it’s “climate bill” is now also providing billions to keep old broken and dangerous nuclear plants going around the country despite the great danger and no place to put the spent nuclear fuel rods. The Diablo Canyon plant is also built on earthquake faults that can lead to another Fukushima on California’s coast but Weiner and company put PG& E’s profits above safety and a nuclear free environment.
We are demanding that this bill be repealed and other mass community labor actions take place to make sure that the plant is shutdown NOW! We also support the expropriation of PG&E and for it to be run by workers and the Communities. San Francisco’s State Senator Scott Weiner has shown that he is a shill for these private profiteers and wants to use our public funds to increase their profits.
Sponsored by
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Emergency CA Press Conference On SB 846
https://youtu.be/Vk5YhrsDu8k
Haney, Ting, and Wiener all back $1.4 billion PG&E nuke bailout bill
https://48hills.org/2022/09/haney-ting-and-wiener-all-back-1-4-billion-pge-nuke-bailout-bill/
Senate Bill No. 846
CHAPTER 239, California Statutes of 2022
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billVersionsCompareClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB846
SB 846 Bill analyses, Senate and Assembly. The Analyses contain A LOT of information, including re. groups that supported and opposed the bill. Interestingly, one of the Senate analyses is about an SB 846 regarding Alcoholic beverages; deliveries; off-sale retail licenses and consumer delivery service permits.
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billAnalysisClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB846
Vote tally, Senate and Assembly
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billVotesClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220SB846
350 Bay Area: Diablo Canyon: Not Fit for a 21st Century Grid
https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1hZ8zgKsGXGiXSFRyGZ_YD4jFNEvS_S5twpfzfgR-N9M/mobilebasic
For more information: http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 9, 2022 2:07PM
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network