10/11/22 SF Press Conference: Enough Is Enough! No $1.4 BillionTo Criminal PG& E For Diablo Canyon NUKE Plant By CA Senator Scott WeinerOctober 11, 2022 12:00 NoonSan Francisco California State Building455 Golden Gate Ave/Polk St.San Francisco, CA10/11/11 Press Conference Speak Out To Support Repeal Of PG&E’s SB 846 Supported By Scott Weiner Bailing Out Diablo Canyon Nuke Plant In San Louis Obispo With Tax Payers MoneyLast month Senator Scott Weiner in San Francisco allowed his drug addiction bill titled SB 864 to be gutted and replaced with with a bill to give PG& E $1.4 billion to keep the broken Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operating for another 5 and possibly 10 to 20 years. Weiner using the tactic of gutting his original bill subverted the California Constitution which requires 30 days prior submittal before a vote of the legislature.The bill was printed after midnight on August. 28th and voted on after midnight on August 31. The people of California were prevented from knowing anything about this crooked bill but this is how Weiner and his cronies operate in California.This scheme by PG&E was supported by Newsom, Weiner and the legislative leadership and most members of the Democratic and Republican Party who bought the nuclear industry’s propaganda that we cannot get off nuclear power. Many also take funding from PG&E. Newsom also wants the nuclear industry support if he runs for president. This $1.4 billion could have been used for solarization but that would threaten PG& E’s profits. This is a corporate steal and rewards the un-indicted criminals running PG&E who have killed hundreds in fires and explosions due to criminal negligence.The Biden administration in it’s “climate bill” is now also providing billions to keep old broken and dangerous nuclear plants going around the country despite the great danger and no place to put the spent nuclear fuel rods. The Diablo Canyon plant is also built on earthquake faults that can lead to another Fukushima on California’s coast but Weiner and company put PG& E’s profits above safety and a nuclear free environment.We are demanding that this bill be repealed and other mass community labor actions take place to make sure that the plant is shutdown NOW! We also support the expropriation of PG&E and for it to be run by workers and the Communities. San Francisco’s State Senator Scott Weiner has shown that he is a shill for these private profiteers and wants to use our public funds to increase their profits.Sponsored byNo Nukes ActionEmergency CA Press Conference On SB 846Haney, Ting, and Wiener all back $1.4 billion PG&E nuke bailout billSenate Bill No. 846CHAPTER 239, California Statutes of 2022SB 846 Bill analyses, Senate and Assembly. The Analyses contain A LOT of information, including re. groups that supported and opposed the bill. Interestingly, one of the Senate analyses is about an SB 846 regarding Alcoholic beverages; deliveries; off-sale retail licenses and consumer delivery service permits.Vote tally, Senate and Assembly350 Bay Area: Diablo Canyon: Not Fit for a 21st Century Grid