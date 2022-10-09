top
Date:
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time:
5:00 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Strike Debt Bay Area
Email:
Location Details:
Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com a few days beforehand for the the online invite.
In October, 2022 we reread the first four chapters of  Doughnut Economics - 7 Ways to Think Like a 21st Century Economist, by Kate Raworth.  Order it via her website here.  For November, we will be re-reading the remaining chapters.

‘Humanity’s 21st century challenge is to meet the needs of all within the means of the planet. In other words, to ensure that no one falls short on life’s essentials (from food and housing to healthcare and political voice), while ensuring that collectively we do not overshoot our pressure on Earth’s life-supporting systems, on which we fundamentally depend – such as a stable climate, fertile soils, and a protective ozone layer. The Doughnut of social and planetary boundaries is a playfully serious approach to framing that challenge, and it acts as a compass for human progress this century.

Strike Debt Bay Area hosts this non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut EconomicsLimitsBanking on the PeopleCapital and Its Discontents, How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century, The Deficit Myth,  Revenge Capitalism, the Edge of Chaos blog symposium , Re-enchanting the World: Feminism and the Politics of the Commons, The Optimist’s TelescopeMission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism, Exploring Degrowth, The Origin of Wealth, Mine!, The Dawn of Everything  A History of the World in Seven Cheap Things, and Beyond Money.

For more information: http://strike-debt-bay-area.tumblr.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 9, 2022 11:09AM
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
