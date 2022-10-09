From the Open-Publishing Newswire

SDBA Book Group: Doughnut Economics – 7 Way to Think Like a 21st Century Economist

Date:

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time:

5:00 AM - 6:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Strike Debt Bay Area

Email:

Location Details:

Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com a few days beforehand for the the online invite.