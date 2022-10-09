top
View events for the week of 10/11/2022

Your Right to Vote: Voice Your Choice w/ Disability Rights California

disaibity_rights_ca.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Disability Rights California
Location Details:
Online voting rights webinar
WEBINAR: Your Right to Vote - Voice Your Choice!

Oct. 11, 2022 at 11am PT

Register here: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-your-right-to-vote-voice-your-choice-5

Host: Disability Rights California

Live Caption and ASL Interpreter Available


Exercising your right to vote is a powerful way to have a say about how our local, state and federal governments operate. Voting for laws and candidates of your choice is your opportunity to make sure the government serves its citizens well.

Voters with certain disabilities may need additional resources to access their right to vote. Vote-by-Mail in California can be part of that access. For the 2022 Midterm Election, ballots are being mailed to all voters right now. Additional resources are also available.

This webinar will focus on:

--Why it’s Important to Vote
--Your Voting Rights
--How to Register to Vote
--How to Cast your Vote & Make Your Voice Heard
--Recent Changes to the Voting Process

Join us to learn more about your right to vote and the voting process. Then Let Us Go Vote!

SPEAKER:

Debi Davis, MSW, is a person with lived experience and a long-time mental health advocate. She founded WE C.A.N. (Client Advocacy Now), a client advocacy group and volunteer for 10 years with Riverside County Patient Rights Office. For the past 14 years, Ms. Davis has worked in the Peer and Self-Advocacy unit of Disability Rights California, facilitating self-advocacy groups at a state hospital and mental health facilities in the community.


VOTING ACCESSIBLITY

For additional online information on voting access for persons with disabilities,
go to these links:

https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/resources/voting

https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/publications/many-voters-with-disabilities-can-vote-by-mail-privately-and-independently

State of CA voting accessibility information: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/voters-disabilities


ABOUT: Disability Rights California

Disability Rights California advocates, educates, investigates, and litigates to advance the rights, dignity, equal opportunities, and choices for all people with disabilities.

We envision a barrier-free, inclusive, diverse world that values each individual and their voice. In this world, all people with disabilities enjoy the power of equal rights and opportunities; freedom from abuse, neglect, and discrimination; dignity; and respect for their choices based on their own goals and values.

https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 9, 2022 6:50AM
