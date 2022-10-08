From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Women's Wave Rally in Oakland
Abortion is a Human Right! Yes on CA Prop 1!
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Satuday, Oct. 8, Oakland saw one of the many Bay Area Women's Wave rallies for abortion rights and in support of California's Prop 1 which reaffirms and strengthens the state's women's rights to reproductive health care.
Before hearing several speakers the crowd was treated to a concert by the Musicians Action Group. The band can be counted on to play the old favorites from America's Left tradition at many political events.
The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood and East Bay DSA (Democratic Socialists of America).
See all high resolution photos here.
