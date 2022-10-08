A solidarity rally and action was held in San Francisco on October 8, 2022 in conduction with an action at the British Parliament that Julian Assage be freed and there be no extradition to the United States.

In conjunction with an action on October 8, 2022 at the British Parliament to free Julian Assange, an action took place on the same day in San Francisco to demand his freedom. Thousands of people surrounded the British parliament to oppose his extradition to the United States for US charges of espionage.Speakers in San Francisco talked about the fight to protect all journalists and publishers throughout the world that would be threatened if the US government was successful. It was initiated by the Bay Action to Free Julian Assange.