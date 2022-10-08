top
Indybay Feature

Free Julian Assange! Global Day Of Action In San Francisco At Harry Bridges Plaza

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
A solidarity rally and action was held in San Francisco on October 8, 2022 in conduction with an action at the British Parliament that Julian Assage be freed and there be no extradition to the United States.
sm_img_0404.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
In conjunction with an action on October 8, 2022 at the British Parliament to free Julian Assange, an action took place on the same day in San Francisco to demand his freedom. Thousands of people surrounded the British parliament to oppose his extradition to the United States for US charges of espionage.

Speakers in San Francisco talked about the fight to protect all journalists and publishers throughout the world that would be threatened if the US government was successful. It was initiated by the Bay Action to Free Julian Assange.

Additional Media:
Assange Human Chain Around UK Parliament
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALzBrWoNZAU
The Demonization of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwvdN35Ap7A
SF Chronicle No Silence On Assange!
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DC
https://youtu.be/LMRtb30DOe0
Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected Extradition
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4
IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk
San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

For more information:
Bay Action To Free Julian Assange
http://www.BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons
§Protect Whistleblowers
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0298.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The protection of journalist and whistleblower was part of the demands.
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
§ILUW Local 10 retired longshore member Jack Heyman
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0344.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Jack Heyman a retired ILWU Local 10 longshoreman talked about the west coast longshore strike in 2008 against the war in Iraq and Afghanistan. He supported similar action against US war in Ukraine.
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
§Global Women Strike Action For Assange
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0315.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Global Women Strike Action banner.
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
§Cultural Artist Franciso Herrera Sang A Song For Julian Assange
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0352.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Cultural artist Francisco Herrera sang a song written by Dennis Bernstein for Julian Assange
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
§Francisco Jiminez Spoke About The Case Of Orlanda Barrantes
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0328.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Francisco Jiminez spoke about the fight for freedom by Julian Assange and the case of Orlando Barrantes.
Nuestro compañero ORLANDO BARRANTES explica a los asistentes al proceso que hoy en la mañana, durante el juicio, en la declaración de uno de los testigos se vieron los vídeos aportados
Absolutoria para Orlando Barrantes.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=461368916032019&set=a.405576101611301
Nuestro compañero ORLANDO BARRANTES explica a los asistentes al proceso que hoy en la mañana, durante el juicio, en la declaración de uno de los testigos se vieron los vídeos aportados
https://fb.watch/fP3PFr1CUC/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=778112463478565&ref=sharing
https://fb.watch/fP3PFr1CUC/ in political frame-up
Costa Rican union leader Orlando Barrantes faces 12-year prison term in political frame-up
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
§Part Of the Assange Action Participants
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0369.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some of the participants of the action to free Julian Assange.
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
§In Front Of The San Francisco Ferry Building
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0337.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The demonstration in front of the San Francisco Ferry Building.
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
§The Fight In Puerto Rico & Julian Assange
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0380.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Labor researcher Ricardo Ortiz from Puerto Rico talked about the need to defend Julian Assange and the role of US imperialism in Puerto Rico.
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
§On The Harry Bridges Plaza For Julian Assange
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 8, 2022 8:16PM
sm_img_0371.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants had a chain of solidarity for Julian Assange.
https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
