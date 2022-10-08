From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Julian Assange! Global Day Of Action In San Francisco At Harry Bridges Plaza
A solidarity rally and action was held in San Francisco on October 8, 2022 in conduction with an action at the British Parliament that Julian Assage be freed and there be no extradition to the United States.
In conjunction with an action on October 8, 2022 at the British Parliament to free Julian Assange, an action took place on the same day in San Francisco to demand his freedom. Thousands of people surrounded the British parliament to oppose his extradition to the United States for US charges of espionage.
Speakers in San Francisco talked about the fight to protect all journalists and publishers throughout the world that would be threatened if the US government was successful. It was initiated by the Bay Action to Free Julian Assange.
Additional Media:
Assange Human Chain Around UK Parliament
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALzBrWoNZAU
The Demonization of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwvdN35Ap7A
SF Chronicle No Silence On Assange!
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DC
https://youtu.be/LMRtb30DOe0
Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected Extradition
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4
IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk
San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
For more information:
Bay Action To Free Julian Assange
http://www.BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Zv2bdkIdZeA
