top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/14/2022

Jan. 6 Justice: Our Freedom, Our Vote Rally for Democracy in Oakland

screenshot_2022-10-08.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 14, 2022
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People for the American Way
Email:
Location Details:
Oakland City Hall
1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA 94612
Jan 6 Justice: Our Freedom, Our Vote!

Democracy Rally in Oakland on Friday, October 14 at 5:30 – 6:30pm PDT

https://www.mobilize.us/pfaw/event/498358/

Trump and MAGA Republicans engaged in a violent criminal conspiracy to overturn an election they lost. They knew their actions were illegal. They have shown they will break the law and engage in violence in order to gain and stay in power. They must be held accountable.

Those who continue to support Trump’s behavior are using their power to take away our freedoms and fundamental rights including reproductive rights, marriage equality, separation of church and state, gun safety, and more.

This is wrong. In America, voters decide elections.

We want accountability for Jan 6 and the ongoing attacks on our freedoms. We must protect our elections - the voters, the election officials and a free and fair process.

This rally is part of a People for the American Way national day of rallies & actions for democracy on the House Jan. 6th committee hearing day: https://www.mobilize.us/pfaw/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/pfaw/event/498358/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 8, 2022 12:52PM
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code