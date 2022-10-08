From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Jan. 6 Justice: Our Freedom, Our Vote Rally for Democracy in Oakland
Date:
Friday, October 14, 2022
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People for the American Way
Email:
Location Details:
Oakland City Hall
1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA 94612
Oakland, CA 94612
Oakland, CA 94612
Jan 6 Justice: Our Freedom, Our Vote!
Democracy Rally in Oakland on Friday, October 14 at 5:30 – 6:30pm PDT
https://www.mobilize.us/pfaw/event/498358/
Trump and MAGA Republicans engaged in a violent criminal conspiracy to overturn an election they lost. They knew their actions were illegal. They have shown they will break the law and engage in violence in order to gain and stay in power. They must be held accountable.
Those who continue to support Trump’s behavior are using their power to take away our freedoms and fundamental rights including reproductive rights, marriage equality, separation of church and state, gun safety, and more.
This is wrong. In America, voters decide elections.
We want accountability for Jan 6 and the ongoing attacks on our freedoms. We must protect our elections - the voters, the election officials and a free and fair process.
This rally is part of a People for the American Way national day of rallies & actions for democracy on the House Jan. 6th committee hearing day: https://www.mobilize.us/pfaw/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/pfaw/event/498358/
