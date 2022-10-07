From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AVA Summit Bans Press Office for First Time, Disavows Support for Direct Action
The Animal Liberation Press Office won't have a chance to see all of you at the upcoming AVA Animal Rights Conference in Washington DC later this month.
The AVA Summit Bans Press Office for First Time in 20 Years, Disavows Support for Direct Action
Unfortunately, after having been previously promised a chance to display books and merchandise and discuss direct action, the Animal Liberation Press Office won't have a chance to see all of you at the upcoming AVA Animal Rights Conference in Washington DC later this month. The AVA Summit scheduled for Washington DC on October 20-23 notified the Press Office yesterday that, for the first time in more than 20 years, we are not welcome to table at the national conference. Organizer of the conference Michael Webermann stated that they no longer support illegal direct action, and that the Press Office would no longer be allowed to display information, books and merchandise, or discuss the issue, at the conference.
The prominent presence of HSUS and other welfarist organizations lends a clue to this change in attitude, as the new entity replacing FARM in organizing the conference, absent for the previous three years, obviously prefers the large financial sponsorship of these organizations, which have previously denounced direct action. The conference has transformed into one supporting exclusively sanctuaries, welfarist propaganda and promotion of well-funded animal welfare organizations. Reducitarian and welfarist tactics are a detriment to the movement; at the very least, alternative viewpoints and strategies should be highlighted and supported. The conference has evolved from one that admitted to all tactics in the struggle so that attendees could choose what they support, to a shill for large organizations preaching strategies that only ensure animals will never be free, in order to maintain their own social status and big salaries.
If anyone wants some risible explanation of our being banned after 20 years of advocating for animals, feel free to contact:
Michael Webermann
Program & Partnerships
Animal & Vegan Advocacy (AVA) Summit
(202) 630-6213
michael [at] avasummit.com
----------------------------------------------
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
► ▼ IMC Network