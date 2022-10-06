From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today
Blue Angels Of Death:
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today
By Lynda Carson - October 6, 2022
Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
Years ago, parts of Oakland was “off-limits” to the military, and apparently things may have changed since then, or not, for the happy go-lucky sailors in search of a good time.
Meanwhile, earlier today around 4:29 PM, the Blue Angels of Death from the Fleet Week celebrations in San Francisco buzzed very low over the skies of Oakland as though they were on a bloody bombing mission in some foreign country to expand the horrors of imperialism.
Among the ships at port in San Francisco celebrating Fleet Week for the war monger tourists, they include the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), USS Princeton (CG 59), USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), the USS Kansas City (LCS 22), and the USCGC Terrell Horne (WPC-1131).
Tickets Available For Tourists On The War Ships Of Death During Fleet Week:
Tickets available. With a ticket taker aboard the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) greeting the tourists with a smile that is colder than a ticket takers smile at the gates of Hades, the tourists may, or may not feel entertained with a first class tour of the “Ammunition Stowage” section of the famed death ship at Fleet Week in San Francisco.
Ammunition Stowage On The USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)
a. General. Only ammunition certified as HERO-safe may be stowed on exposed
deck areas.
b. High Explosives. High explosives are allowed to be stowed in any of the four troop
ammunition magazines. Three are located below the vehicle stowage area and one is located
under the ramp from the VSA to the flight deck.
c. Demolition's (TNT, dynamite, etc.). Demolitions and other Coast Guard Class IXB
ammunition will be stowed in the high explosive magazine located in compartment 1-116-2-M.
d. Chemical
(1) Thermite grenades will be stowed in the jettisonable locker located on the main
deck starboard side aft.
(2) White phosphorous will be stowed in troop magazine #4 compartment 2-78-2-M.
e. Blasting Caps. Blasting caps will be stowed in a blasting cap locker located in a
dedicated ship's magazine compartment 1-115-4-M.
f. Pyrotechnics. Pyro (CG Class IIC) may be stowed in the ship's Pyro Magazine located
in compartment 1-109-2-M.
g. Small Arms. Facilities for stowing limited amounts of small arms ammunition are
available in the troop armory (compartment 02-14-1-M) or in the troop small arms magazine
(compartment 1-98-4-M).
h. Bombs, Mines, and Torpedoes. No bombs, mines, or torpedoes are authorized to be
stowed.
4. Nuclear Weapons Stowage . HARPERS FERRY is not certified to stow nuclear weapons.
Meanwhile, the ravages of covid-19 are still upon us as the Mayor and the Oakland City Council are seeking $1.3 billion in infrastructure financing that the tax payers will have to cover for the new proposed ball park stadium scheme for multi-billionaire John J. Fisher, and the Oakland A’s.
An oppressive ball park scheme that forbids Oaklanders from voting for, or against the proposal, thanks to the corrupt Democratic politicians in the pocket of Republican billionaire John J. Fisher.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
