From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Online events w) Fred Hampton, Jr., Jenny Brown, Robin Hahnel, Richard Heinberg and others
Here are some 10 online events taking place over the next 2 weeks (and starting early tomorrow morning, 10/7), featuring people such as Fred Hampton, Jr., Judith Le Blanc, Jonathan Taplin, Jenny Brown, Robin Hahnel, Kate Booth, Richard Heinberg, David Camfield, Cynthia Kaufman, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, Australia, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, Australia, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
"Now" through Oct. 16 -- ANNUAL SYSTEMIC DESIGN SYMPOSIUM -- RELATING SYSTEMS THINKING AND DESIGN -- A FOUNDATION FOR THE EMERGENCE OF RESEARCH AND INQUIRY -- Complete info is here: https://rsdsymposium.org/ Free sessions include: Wed, 10/5, 8 am: Framing a process model for design impact with a systemic lens -- Wed, 10/12, 8 am: The Age of Planetary Systems Complexity -- and many, many more. These can be accessed here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/rsd11-university-of-brighton-52664850313
Fri, 10/7, 4:45 pm -- A Food & Film Showcase (Virtual) -- Enjoy two acclaimed short films, each sharing rich food stories from Chicago’s west and south sides. Plus – this community-building event will feature discussion & activities celebrating food justice, food access, healthy food, nutritious cooking tips, & more -- Please login at 6:45 p.m. for an introduction to Austin Eats. Films will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a panel discussion. Panelists will dive into crucial topics of food security on the West Side of Chicago, with ideas and solutions relevant to communities far beyond Chicago: Chairman Fred Hampton, Jr., Black Panther Party Cubs (appears in "Feed 'Em All") -- Bri Kellogg, Beyond Hunger -- Lynette Kelly-Bell, A House in Austin (appears in "Feed 'Em All") -- Neveah H., a youth representative from Austin Harvest -- Anthony Clark of Suburban Unity Alliance will facilitate (appears in "Feed 'Em All") -- Plus both film directors will make appearances: Anna Lee Ackerman, As We Are Planted -- Helen Quinn-Pasin, Feed ‘Em All (pre-recorded greeting) --
AS WE ARE PLANTED (2020) by Anna Lee Ackermann (7 min) FILM DESCRIPTION: Anna Lee shows how people are gaining access to healthy food and better lives via St. James Food Pantry on Chicago’s South Side. This is demonstrated through Cathy Moore, who tells her personal story as a struggling client, then an employee, and finally food pantry coordinator. Sean Ruane and Lawrence Riley, two members of the Just Roots team featured in the film, work to provide fresh, local produce to the pantry and a new community garden to improve health outcomes in a food desert. “We are feeding hearts and minds as well,” Sean concludes --
FEED 'EM ALL (2021) by Helen Quinn Pasin (27 min) FILM DESCRIPTION: Helen interviews a variety of leaders on Chicago's Greater West Side about food insecurity, food deserts, and ways to solve the problems of food injustice and inequity. She opens and closes her film with the building and opening of an outdoor community fridge at Fred Hampton's boyhood home in Maywood, Illinois, with speakers Fred Hampton, Jr., and community activist Anthony Clark. Helen also talks with representatives of Austin Harvest Freshmarket, the owners of a vegan restaurant, and more about constructive solutions:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-food-film-showcase-virtual-tickets-416027207577?aff=erellivmlt
Sat, 10/8, 8 am -- Conversations with Gamechangers: Aboriya Jin (Women's Economy) -- Weaving a women's economy in the Rojava Revolution of North and East Syria -- Aborîya Jin - 'Women’s Economy' - are a democratic autonomous economic body that's part of the women’s movement in North and East Syria. They are part of Kongra Star, a vast umbrella of the many organs of the women's movement, from women's committees at the commune (neighbourhood assembly) level, up through the autonomous self administration system which forms the new system of stateless radical democracy that is re-organising society from the ground up -- Active right across the region and made up entirely of women, Aboriya Jin's work is to strengthen the role of women in society by building up the women’s economy, empowering women to become self-reliant, and developing confidence and collective autonomy. They are the main women’s co-operative development body in the region and are also supporting the foundation of communities and agricultural projects for families who have lost their main breadwinner in the war -- https://mesopotamia.coop/exclusive-interview-with-kongreya-stars-womens-economic-committee/ -- Solidarity Economy Association: https://www.facebook.com/solidarityeconomyassociation -- The Eventbrite page is here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/conversations-with-gamechangers-aboriya-jin-womens-economy-tickets-392452846027?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Mon, 10/10, 4 pm -- Peace & Justice Conversations: Indigenous Peoples Day -- Please join us in a conversation about Indigenous Peoples Day. Our guest speaker will be Judith Le Blanc -- Judith Le Blanc (she/her) is a citizen of the Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma and Executive Director of the Native Organizers Alliance (NOA), a national Native training and organizing network. In the last 10 years, NOA has built relationships with tribes, traditional societies and grassroots community groups in Native communities and on reservations through Native community organizing training, strategic campaign planning and support -- At the core of our work is the belief that organizing a grassroots, ecosystem of Native leaders and organizers who share a common theory of change rooted in traditional values and sacred practices is the critical foundation to achieve tribal sovereignty and racial equity for all. We practice, as we say in Indian Country, being “a good relative.” Based on this principle, we pursue a spiritually directed organizing strategy rooted in total awareness of the environment, past, and future, and acting in harmony with all in the natural world and humanity, in the present -- She is honored to serve on the board of IllumiNative, and as chair of the board of NDN. She was a 2019 Roddenberry Fellow. She is a Grandma and lives in Harlem, NY with her partner:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-justice-conversations-indigenous-peoples-day-tickets-419044221547?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 10/11, 9:30 am -- Marginalia #3: Parable of the Sower -- A dystopian novel about the future, set in 2025 (first published in 1993). We ask readers to collect their notes and discuss them together -- Parable of the Sower is a dystopian novel set in the year 2025. America is a place of chaos, where violence rules, and only the rich and powerful are safe. Lauren Olamina, a young woman with the extraordinary power to feel the pain of others as her own, records everything she sees of this broken world in her journal. Then, one terrible night, everything alters beyond recognition, and Lauren must make her voice heard for the sake of those she loves. Soon, her vision becomes reality and her dreams for a better way to live gain the power to change humanity forever -- Octabia E. Butler (1947 – 2006) was the renowned author of numerous ground-breaking novels, including Kindred, Wild Seed and Parable of the Sower. A pioneer of het genre, Butler’s dystopian novels explore myriad themes of Black injustice, women’s rights, global warming and political disparity:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/marginalia-3-parable-of-the-sower-tickets-409846260197?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Wed, 10/12, 8 am -- The End of Reality with author Jonathan Taplin -- Jonathan Taplin, the author of highly aclaimed Move Fast and Break Things, makes the startling contrast between issues that must be solved for our society to remain sane and prosperous – the crises of income inequality, climate, and democracy, among others – with the metaverse, cryptocurrency, space travel, and transhumanism schemes of the technocratic elite -- Pushed and hyped by billionaires – Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Marc Andreesen (“The Four”), each scheme is an existential threat in moral, political and economic terms: A modern-day version of Roman “Bread and Circuses”, designed to divert our attention from issues that really matter. Taplin provides perceptive insight into cultural power of The Four and their ability to get us to buy into and participate in their fantasies. creating a world where “nothing is true and all is spectacle” -- The End of Reality is both scathing critique and reform agenda that places the warped worldview of The Four with a vision of regenerative economics. Instead of thinking of “data is the new oil”, regenerative economics seeks to build a sustainable society that matches decarbonization with healthy growth and full employment:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-end-of-reality-with-author-jonathan-taplin-tickets-427148431457?aff=erellivmlt
Wed, 10/12, 4 pm -- The Secret Agenda Behind the Anti-Abortion Crackdown -- The Will Miller Social Justice Lecture Series welcomes Jenny Brown to our lecture series -- Jenny Brown writes, teaches, and organizes with the feminist group National Women’s Liberation and is a former editor of Labor Notes. She was a leader in the grassroots campaign to have “morning-after pill” contraception available over-the-counter in the U.S. and was a plaintiff in the winning lawsuit. In addition to Labor Notes, her work has appeared in Jacobin, Huffington Post, and Alternet, and she is coauthor of the Redstockings book Women’s Liberation and National Health Care: Confronting the Myth of America. She is the author of Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now and Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight over Women's Work -- An after-talk discussion will be led by Maxine Flordeliza, University of Vermont student and president of Planned Parenthood GenAction and Liz Medina, Vermont AFL-CIO Labor Council:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-secret-agenda-behind-the-anti-abortion-crackdown-tickets-423759013617?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 10/13, 4 pm -- Beyond Capitalism & Despotism -- Radical economist Robin Hahnel joins our co-op for a virtual discussion with Ferdia O'Brien about his new book, A Participatory Economy -- A Participatory Economy is written for people who desire an equitable, ecological economy, but want to know what an alternative to capitalism could look like. It presents a fascinating, new alternative to capitalism. It proposes and defends concrete answers to how all society's economic decisions can be made without resort to unaccountable and inhumane markets (capitalism) or central planning authorities (communism). It explains the viability of early socialism's vision of an economy in which the workers come together to decide among themselves what to produce and consume -- At the same time, Hahnel proposes new features to this economic model including proposing how "reproductive labor" might be socially organized, how to plan investment and long-term development to maximize popular participation and efficiency, and finally, how a participatory economy might engage in international trade and investment without violating its fundamental principles in a world where economic development among nations has been historically unfair and unequal -- Robin Hahnel is a life-long radical activist and economist whose work emphasizes environmental sustainability and is best known for his work on alternatives to capitalism. His books include Democratic Economic Planning, The ABCs of Political Economy, and Economic Justice and Democracy. Hahnel is a contributor to participatoryeconomy.org:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-capitalism-despotism-tickets-422634791037?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Tue, 10/18, 5 pm -- It's serious. Time to #TalkCollapse -- If we don’t talk, we won’t know, and we can’t plan -- As the world hurtles into an unplanned reactive collapse, calls for eternal positivity and faith in yet-to-be-invented technologies, are precluding necessary planning and preparation. Join us as we #TalkCollapse and set the ground work for taking realistic and meaningful action commensurate with the severity of our predicament -- Kate Booth, PhD.: Kate is a Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at the University of Tasmania. Her research on insurance in a changing climate is driven by concern for growing patterns of inequity and inequality, and the injustice of unmitigated climate-ecological collapse. In 2021, she received the University's CoSE Sustainability Award -- Richard Heinberg: Richard is Senior Fellow of Post Carbon Institute, and is regarded as one of the world’s foremost advocates for a shift away from our current reliance on fossil fuels. He is the author of fourteen books, including some of the seminal works on society’s current energy and environmental sustainability crisis -- Tristan Sykes: Tristan is co-founder of Just Collapse - an activist platform dedicated to justice in face of inevitable and irreversible global collapse. He is a long-time social justice, environment, and truth activist, having founded Extinction Rebellion and Occupy in Tasmania, Australia:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/its-serious-time-to-talkcollapse-tickets-427722939827?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 10/20, 4 pm -- Facing the Climate Crisis Author David Camfield is joined by activist and organizer Cynthia Kaufman to discuss Camfield's new book, Future on Fire -- Future on Fire argues that a just transition from fossil fuels and other drivers of climate change will not be delivered by business people or politicians that support the status quo. Nor will electing green left leaders be enough to overcome the opposition of capitalists and state bureaucrats. Only the power of disruptive mass social movements has the potential to force governments to make the changes we need, so supporters of climate justice should commit to building them. Confronting the question "what if heating above 2 degrees becomes unavoidable?" and refusing to despair, Camfield argues that even a ravaged planet is worth fighting for--and that ultimately the only solution to the ecological crisis created by capitalism is a transition to ecosocialism -- David Camfield teaches labour studies and sociology at the University of Manitoba and has been involved in social justice efforts since high school. He is the author of We Can Do Better: Ideas for Changing Society and Canadian Labour in Crisis: Reinventing the Workers’ Movement -- Cynthia Kaufman is the director of the Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action, where she also teaches community organizing and philosophy. The author of Getting Past Capitalism: History, Vision, Hope (Lexington Books, 2012), she is a lifelong social change activist, having worked on issues such as tenants’ rights, police abuse, union organizing, international politics, and most recently climate change:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/facing-the-climate-crisis-tickets-422670357417?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
"Now" through Oct. 16 -- ANNUAL SYSTEMIC DESIGN SYMPOSIUM -- RELATING SYSTEMS THINKING AND DESIGN -- A FOUNDATION FOR THE EMERGENCE OF RESEARCH AND INQUIRY -- Complete info is here: https://rsdsymposium.org/ Free sessions include: Wed, 10/5, 8 am: Framing a process model for design impact with a systemic lens -- Wed, 10/12, 8 am: The Age of Planetary Systems Complexity -- and many, many more. These can be accessed here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/rsd11-university-of-brighton-52664850313
Fri, 10/7, 4:45 pm -- A Food & Film Showcase (Virtual) -- Enjoy two acclaimed short films, each sharing rich food stories from Chicago’s west and south sides. Plus – this community-building event will feature discussion & activities celebrating food justice, food access, healthy food, nutritious cooking tips, & more -- Please login at 6:45 p.m. for an introduction to Austin Eats. Films will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a panel discussion. Panelists will dive into crucial topics of food security on the West Side of Chicago, with ideas and solutions relevant to communities far beyond Chicago: Chairman Fred Hampton, Jr., Black Panther Party Cubs (appears in "Feed 'Em All") -- Bri Kellogg, Beyond Hunger -- Lynette Kelly-Bell, A House in Austin (appears in "Feed 'Em All") -- Neveah H., a youth representative from Austin Harvest -- Anthony Clark of Suburban Unity Alliance will facilitate (appears in "Feed 'Em All") -- Plus both film directors will make appearances: Anna Lee Ackerman, As We Are Planted -- Helen Quinn-Pasin, Feed ‘Em All (pre-recorded greeting) --
AS WE ARE PLANTED (2020) by Anna Lee Ackermann (7 min) FILM DESCRIPTION: Anna Lee shows how people are gaining access to healthy food and better lives via St. James Food Pantry on Chicago’s South Side. This is demonstrated through Cathy Moore, who tells her personal story as a struggling client, then an employee, and finally food pantry coordinator. Sean Ruane and Lawrence Riley, two members of the Just Roots team featured in the film, work to provide fresh, local produce to the pantry and a new community garden to improve health outcomes in a food desert. “We are feeding hearts and minds as well,” Sean concludes --
FEED 'EM ALL (2021) by Helen Quinn Pasin (27 min) FILM DESCRIPTION: Helen interviews a variety of leaders on Chicago's Greater West Side about food insecurity, food deserts, and ways to solve the problems of food injustice and inequity. She opens and closes her film with the building and opening of an outdoor community fridge at Fred Hampton's boyhood home in Maywood, Illinois, with speakers Fred Hampton, Jr., and community activist Anthony Clark. Helen also talks with representatives of Austin Harvest Freshmarket, the owners of a vegan restaurant, and more about constructive solutions:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-food-film-showcase-virtual-tickets-416027207577?aff=erellivmlt
Sat, 10/8, 8 am -- Conversations with Gamechangers: Aboriya Jin (Women's Economy) -- Weaving a women's economy in the Rojava Revolution of North and East Syria -- Aborîya Jin - 'Women’s Economy' - are a democratic autonomous economic body that's part of the women’s movement in North and East Syria. They are part of Kongra Star, a vast umbrella of the many organs of the women's movement, from women's committees at the commune (neighbourhood assembly) level, up through the autonomous self administration system which forms the new system of stateless radical democracy that is re-organising society from the ground up -- Active right across the region and made up entirely of women, Aboriya Jin's work is to strengthen the role of women in society by building up the women’s economy, empowering women to become self-reliant, and developing confidence and collective autonomy. They are the main women’s co-operative development body in the region and are also supporting the foundation of communities and agricultural projects for families who have lost their main breadwinner in the war -- https://mesopotamia.coop/exclusive-interview-with-kongreya-stars-womens-economic-committee/ -- Solidarity Economy Association: https://www.facebook.com/solidarityeconomyassociation -- The Eventbrite page is here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/conversations-with-gamechangers-aboriya-jin-womens-economy-tickets-392452846027?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Mon, 10/10, 4 pm -- Peace & Justice Conversations: Indigenous Peoples Day -- Please join us in a conversation about Indigenous Peoples Day. Our guest speaker will be Judith Le Blanc -- Judith Le Blanc (she/her) is a citizen of the Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma and Executive Director of the Native Organizers Alliance (NOA), a national Native training and organizing network. In the last 10 years, NOA has built relationships with tribes, traditional societies and grassroots community groups in Native communities and on reservations through Native community organizing training, strategic campaign planning and support -- At the core of our work is the belief that organizing a grassroots, ecosystem of Native leaders and organizers who share a common theory of change rooted in traditional values and sacred practices is the critical foundation to achieve tribal sovereignty and racial equity for all. We practice, as we say in Indian Country, being “a good relative.” Based on this principle, we pursue a spiritually directed organizing strategy rooted in total awareness of the environment, past, and future, and acting in harmony with all in the natural world and humanity, in the present -- She is honored to serve on the board of IllumiNative, and as chair of the board of NDN. She was a 2019 Roddenberry Fellow. She is a Grandma and lives in Harlem, NY with her partner:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-justice-conversations-indigenous-peoples-day-tickets-419044221547?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 10/11, 9:30 am -- Marginalia #3: Parable of the Sower -- A dystopian novel about the future, set in 2025 (first published in 1993). We ask readers to collect their notes and discuss them together -- Parable of the Sower is a dystopian novel set in the year 2025. America is a place of chaos, where violence rules, and only the rich and powerful are safe. Lauren Olamina, a young woman with the extraordinary power to feel the pain of others as her own, records everything she sees of this broken world in her journal. Then, one terrible night, everything alters beyond recognition, and Lauren must make her voice heard for the sake of those she loves. Soon, her vision becomes reality and her dreams for a better way to live gain the power to change humanity forever -- Octabia E. Butler (1947 – 2006) was the renowned author of numerous ground-breaking novels, including Kindred, Wild Seed and Parable of the Sower. A pioneer of het genre, Butler’s dystopian novels explore myriad themes of Black injustice, women’s rights, global warming and political disparity:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/marginalia-3-parable-of-the-sower-tickets-409846260197?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Wed, 10/12, 8 am -- The End of Reality with author Jonathan Taplin -- Jonathan Taplin, the author of highly aclaimed Move Fast and Break Things, makes the startling contrast between issues that must be solved for our society to remain sane and prosperous – the crises of income inequality, climate, and democracy, among others – with the metaverse, cryptocurrency, space travel, and transhumanism schemes of the technocratic elite -- Pushed and hyped by billionaires – Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Marc Andreesen (“The Four”), each scheme is an existential threat in moral, political and economic terms: A modern-day version of Roman “Bread and Circuses”, designed to divert our attention from issues that really matter. Taplin provides perceptive insight into cultural power of The Four and their ability to get us to buy into and participate in their fantasies. creating a world where “nothing is true and all is spectacle” -- The End of Reality is both scathing critique and reform agenda that places the warped worldview of The Four with a vision of regenerative economics. Instead of thinking of “data is the new oil”, regenerative economics seeks to build a sustainable society that matches decarbonization with healthy growth and full employment:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-end-of-reality-with-author-jonathan-taplin-tickets-427148431457?aff=erellivmlt
Wed, 10/12, 4 pm -- The Secret Agenda Behind the Anti-Abortion Crackdown -- The Will Miller Social Justice Lecture Series welcomes Jenny Brown to our lecture series -- Jenny Brown writes, teaches, and organizes with the feminist group National Women’s Liberation and is a former editor of Labor Notes. She was a leader in the grassroots campaign to have “morning-after pill” contraception available over-the-counter in the U.S. and was a plaintiff in the winning lawsuit. In addition to Labor Notes, her work has appeared in Jacobin, Huffington Post, and Alternet, and she is coauthor of the Redstockings book Women’s Liberation and National Health Care: Confronting the Myth of America. She is the author of Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now and Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight over Women's Work -- An after-talk discussion will be led by Maxine Flordeliza, University of Vermont student and president of Planned Parenthood GenAction and Liz Medina, Vermont AFL-CIO Labor Council:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-secret-agenda-behind-the-anti-abortion-crackdown-tickets-423759013617?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 10/13, 4 pm -- Beyond Capitalism & Despotism -- Radical economist Robin Hahnel joins our co-op for a virtual discussion with Ferdia O'Brien about his new book, A Participatory Economy -- A Participatory Economy is written for people who desire an equitable, ecological economy, but want to know what an alternative to capitalism could look like. It presents a fascinating, new alternative to capitalism. It proposes and defends concrete answers to how all society's economic decisions can be made without resort to unaccountable and inhumane markets (capitalism) or central planning authorities (communism). It explains the viability of early socialism's vision of an economy in which the workers come together to decide among themselves what to produce and consume -- At the same time, Hahnel proposes new features to this economic model including proposing how "reproductive labor" might be socially organized, how to plan investment and long-term development to maximize popular participation and efficiency, and finally, how a participatory economy might engage in international trade and investment without violating its fundamental principles in a world where economic development among nations has been historically unfair and unequal -- Robin Hahnel is a life-long radical activist and economist whose work emphasizes environmental sustainability and is best known for his work on alternatives to capitalism. His books include Democratic Economic Planning, The ABCs of Political Economy, and Economic Justice and Democracy. Hahnel is a contributor to participatoryeconomy.org:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-capitalism-despotism-tickets-422634791037?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Tue, 10/18, 5 pm -- It's serious. Time to #TalkCollapse -- If we don’t talk, we won’t know, and we can’t plan -- As the world hurtles into an unplanned reactive collapse, calls for eternal positivity and faith in yet-to-be-invented technologies, are precluding necessary planning and preparation. Join us as we #TalkCollapse and set the ground work for taking realistic and meaningful action commensurate with the severity of our predicament -- Kate Booth, PhD.: Kate is a Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at the University of Tasmania. Her research on insurance in a changing climate is driven by concern for growing patterns of inequity and inequality, and the injustice of unmitigated climate-ecological collapse. In 2021, she received the University's CoSE Sustainability Award -- Richard Heinberg: Richard is Senior Fellow of Post Carbon Institute, and is regarded as one of the world’s foremost advocates for a shift away from our current reliance on fossil fuels. He is the author of fourteen books, including some of the seminal works on society’s current energy and environmental sustainability crisis -- Tristan Sykes: Tristan is co-founder of Just Collapse - an activist platform dedicated to justice in face of inevitable and irreversible global collapse. He is a long-time social justice, environment, and truth activist, having founded Extinction Rebellion and Occupy in Tasmania, Australia:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/its-serious-time-to-talkcollapse-tickets-427722939827?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 10/20, 4 pm -- Facing the Climate Crisis Author David Camfield is joined by activist and organizer Cynthia Kaufman to discuss Camfield's new book, Future on Fire -- Future on Fire argues that a just transition from fossil fuels and other drivers of climate change will not be delivered by business people or politicians that support the status quo. Nor will electing green left leaders be enough to overcome the opposition of capitalists and state bureaucrats. Only the power of disruptive mass social movements has the potential to force governments to make the changes we need, so supporters of climate justice should commit to building them. Confronting the question "what if heating above 2 degrees becomes unavoidable?" and refusing to despair, Camfield argues that even a ravaged planet is worth fighting for--and that ultimately the only solution to the ecological crisis created by capitalism is a transition to ecosocialism -- David Camfield teaches labour studies and sociology at the University of Manitoba and has been involved in social justice efforts since high school. He is the author of We Can Do Better: Ideas for Changing Society and Canadian Labour in Crisis: Reinventing the Workers’ Movement -- Cynthia Kaufman is the director of the Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action, where she also teaches community organizing and philosophy. The author of Getting Past Capitalism: History, Vision, Hope (Lexington Books, 2012), she is a lifelong social change activist, having worked on issues such as tenants’ rights, police abuse, union organizing, international politics, and most recently climate change:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/facing-the-climate-crisis-tickets-422670357417?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network