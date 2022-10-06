From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Halloween San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride
Date:
Friday, October 28, 2022
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
SF Critical mass
Location Details:
Gather at Justin Herman plaza - near Embarcadero BART
Bike through the streets with no leaders - but with lovely music, costumes and decorated bikes.
Ride slow and talk fast - meet folks and see the sights. Love one another - love your bike - love San Francisco. Many hands make light work - help cork intersections, help the group stay together, make smart route decisions, look out for other riders' safety, and be decent to pedestrians and even drivers....
Ride slow and talk fast - meet folks and see the sights. Love one another - love your bike - love San Francisco. Many hands make light work - help cork intersections, help the group stay together, make smart route decisions, look out for other riders' safety, and be decent to pedestrians and even drivers....
For more information: https://www.sfcriticalmass.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 10:21AM
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network