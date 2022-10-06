Halloween San Francisco Critical Mass bike ride

Date:

Friday, October 28, 2022

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

SF Critical mass

Location Details:

Gather at Justin Herman plaza - near Embarcadero BART

Bike through the streets with no leaders - but with lovely music, costumes and decorated bikes.



Ride slow and talk fast - meet folks and see the sights. Love one another - love your bike - love San Francisco. Many hands make light work - help cork intersections, help the group stay together, make smart route decisions, look out for other riders' safety, and be decent to pedestrians and even drivers....