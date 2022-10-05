On Two Spirit Identity and Cultural Expression

Saturday, December 10, 2022

6:00 AM - 7:30 AM

Panel Discussion

CIIS Public Programs

415-575-6175

California Institute of Integral Studies

1453 Mission St.

San Francisco, CA 94103

The term Two-Spirit is translated from the Northern Algonquin word niizh manitoag and is used by some Native peoples of North America to signify variations of gender and sexual orientation. The term gained popularity in the 1990s as a counterpoint to colonial terminology used by anthropologists and academics alike to signify practices of nonbinary gender and sexual orientation among the Native peoples of North America.



Despite over five centuries of ongoing colonial terminology and ideology, Two-Spirit people have survived. Now, they are coming together and returning to values and traditions that existed prior to the invasion of the land we now call North America. But what does Two-Spirit and the transition from survival to thriving mean to Two-Spirit peoples?



Join Two-Spirit activist, drag queen, and community organizer Landa Lakes (Chickasaw) and Two-Spirit artist, activist, and educator Roger Kuhn (Poarch Creek) for an inspiring conversation on Native American ideas on gender, cultural expression, and art as a platform for-and a pathway to-activism.



Free, suggested donation of $10.