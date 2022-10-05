top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/10/2022

On Two Spirit Identity and Cultural Expression

sm_1421_v0.jpg
original image (5429x3619)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Time:
6:00 AM - 7:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
CIIS Public Programs
Email:
Phone:
415-575-6175
Location Details:
California Institute of Integral Studies
1453 Mission St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
The term Two-Spirit is translated from the Northern Algonquin word niizh manitoag and is used by some Native peoples of North America to signify variations of gender and sexual orientation. The term gained popularity in the 1990s as a counterpoint to colonial terminology used by anthropologists and academics alike to signify practices of nonbinary gender and sexual orientation among the Native peoples of North America.

Despite over five centuries of ongoing colonial terminology and ideology, Two-Spirit people have survived. Now, they are coming together and returning to values and traditions that existed prior to the invasion of the land we now call North America. But what does Two-Spirit and the transition from survival to thriving mean to Two-Spirit peoples?

Join Two-Spirit activist, drag queen, and community organizer Landa Lakes (Chickasaw) and Two-Spirit artist, activist, and educator Roger Kuhn (Poarch Creek) for an inspiring conversation on Native American ideas on gender, cultural expression, and art as a platform for-and a pathway to-activism.

Free, suggested donation of $10.
For more information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 11:03PM
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code