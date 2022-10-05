The struggle in Los Angeles SEIU 399 was central to the Justice For Janitors campaign. The workers however who led this struggle faced a struggle to continue the fight for the membership when they won control of the Local through the Multi-Racial Alliance. Prior to the AFL-CIO convention in LA they had a sit-in at their offices. The International sent in SEIU president's aid Bill Fletcher to end the sit-in. He promised that they would get control of the local but as soon as the sit-in ended they sold the building and merged the local into SEIU 1877.

Los Angeles SEIU 399 was the powerful union that organized janitors by mass action. The Justice for Janitors was based on the victory of this struggle in 1990. This program interviews members and leaders of this struggle and what happened after their victory. The workers were fighting to enforce the contract against a president who would not back the membership.The rank and file Multi-Racial Alliance won the election for the local yet there actions were thwarted. They had a sit in at the union office prior to the AFL-CIO convention and John Sweeney who was president of the SEIU sent in his representative Bill Fletcher who according to SEIU 399 members tried to bribe the workers to call off the sit-in in return of jobs. After ending the sit-in, the International took over the local in a trusteeship, sold their building and merged the local into Local 1877. Also according to the workers they collaborated with the bosses too purge the real organizers of the union from their jobs and the union.This interview was done in 3/20/21.Additional media:Los Angeles Janitors and the Infamous Battle of Century City - Fighting for Justice 1990LA SEIU 399 Janitors Cleaning Workers To Go On Strike: October 19, 1990Justice for Janitors: A Comprehensive National CampaignWorkWeekLabor Video Project#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong