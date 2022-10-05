top
South Bay
Indybay
protest cheer
Elections Forum

sm_flyer_-_elections_forum_-_sbpa_-_sj_-_20221015.jpg
original image (1262x1632)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
South Bay Progressive Alliance
Email:
Phone:
408-262-8975
Location Details:
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95116
(Access Parking lot from North 21st Street)
PROP TALK: ELECTIONS 2022

The program will evaluate the seven state propositions on the November ballot, and include presentations on the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (COPA) and the Protect Juristac Campaign.

Free and open to the public
Food will be served!
Wheelchair accessible

Hosted by South Bay Progressive Alliance
Cosponsors:
350 Silicon Valley
Affordable Housing Network
Amigos de Guadalupe
Asian Law Alliance
California Nurses Association
Center for Employment Training
Chicana and Chicano Studies SJCC
Human Agenda
MEChA SJCC
Our City Forest
Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
Santa Clara County Single Payer Coalition
SCC Green Party
Silicon Valley DSA
Somos Mayfair
South Bay Labor Council
For more information: https://southbaypa.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 7:45PM
flyer_-_elections_forum_-_sbpa_-_sj_-_20221015.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (92.0KB)
Download a PDF flyer here.
https://southbaypa.org/
