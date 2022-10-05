Elections Forum

Date:

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

South Bay Progressive Alliance

Email:

Phone:

408-262-8975

Location Details:

Roosevelt Community Center

901 East Santa Clara Street

San Jose, CA 95116

(Access Parking lot from North 21st Street)

PROP TALK: ELECTIONS 2022



The program will evaluate the seven state propositions on the November ballot, and include presentations on the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (COPA) and the Protect Juristac Campaign.



Free and open to the public

Food will be served!

Wheelchair accessible



Hosted by South Bay Progressive Alliance

Cosponsors:

350 Silicon Valley

Affordable Housing Network

Amigos de Guadalupe

Asian Law Alliance

California Nurses Association

Center for Employment Training

Chicana and Chicano Studies SJCC

Human Agenda

MEChA SJCC

Our City Forest

Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants

San Jose Peace and Justice Center

Santa Clara County Single Payer Coalition

SCC Green Party

Silicon Valley DSA

Somos Mayfair

South Bay Labor Council