The Zoom registration link for the South Bay Indigenous Solidarity October 6 (7:00 PM) is: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcuCuqz4iH9YWQ1VB0khUvgEr_zxugXaz A draft agenda, with comments enabled, is available at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1doK07IPEPiz1jGuDBKx5xrlC87RklhAdhKfBOE998oI/edit?usp=sharing Our meeting will focus on the remaining time left in the extended public comment period (ending Nov. 7, 5:00 PM) for the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project. All public comments will have to be considered in the formulation of a final environmental impact report for this Project. The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band opposes this mine. (See the Draft Agenda for more information).The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project would be a 403-acre open-pit mine located in Santa Clara County, within the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and ecologically-critical land that was never formally ceded by the Mutsun. In 2019, the San Jose Mercury News referenced Juristac as 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock'.Updates will be given regarding Leonard Peltier, a new Monterey County Democratic Party resolution to Protect Juristac, past events, and several issues in San Benito County, including:1.) Measure Q: Which would require voter approval of commercial development in unincorporated portions of the County, and halt the procedural granting of permits not yet approved for developments at the Mutsun sacred sites of Juristac and Irek.2.) The Betabel Commercial Development Project: Located at the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape.3.) The Travelers Station Project: Located at the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape.4.) The John Smith Landfill Expansion Project: Which would accept some waste not originating in San Benito County.