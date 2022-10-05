From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity general meeting
Date:
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details:
Via Zoom. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcuCuqz4iH9YWQ1VB0khUvgEr_zxugXaz
The Zoom registration link for the South Bay Indigenous Solidarity October 6 (7:00 PM) is: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcuCuqz4iH9YWQ1VB0khUvgEr_zxugXaz
A draft agenda, with comments enabled, is available at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1doK07IPEPiz1jGuDBKx5xrlC87RklhAdhKfBOE998oI/edit?usp=sharing
Our meeting will focus on the remaining time left in the extended public comment period (ending Nov. 7, 5:00 PM) for the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project. All public comments will have to be considered in the formulation of a final environmental impact report for this Project. The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band opposes this mine. (See the Draft Agenda for more information).
The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project would be a 403-acre open-pit mine located in Santa Clara County, within the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and ecologically-critical land that was never formally ceded by the Mutsun. In 2019, the San Jose Mercury News referenced Juristac as 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock'.
Updates will be given regarding Leonard Peltier, a new Monterey County Democratic Party resolution to Protect Juristac, past events, and several issues in San Benito County, including:
1.) Measure Q: Which would require voter approval of commercial development in unincorporated portions of the County, and halt the procedural granting of permits not yet approved for developments at the Mutsun sacred sites of Juristac and Irek.
2.) The Betabel Commercial Development Project: Located at the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape.
3.) The Travelers Station Project: Located at the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape.
4.) The John Smith Landfill Expansion Project: Which would accept some waste not originating in San Benito County.
A draft agenda, with comments enabled, is available at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1doK07IPEPiz1jGuDBKx5xrlC87RklhAdhKfBOE998oI/edit?usp=sharing
Our meeting will focus on the remaining time left in the extended public comment period (ending Nov. 7, 5:00 PM) for the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project. All public comments will have to be considered in the formulation of a final environmental impact report for this Project. The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band opposes this mine. (See the Draft Agenda for more information).
The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project would be a 403-acre open-pit mine located in Santa Clara County, within the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and ecologically-critical land that was never formally ceded by the Mutsun. In 2019, the San Jose Mercury News referenced Juristac as 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock'.
Updates will be given regarding Leonard Peltier, a new Monterey County Democratic Party resolution to Protect Juristac, past events, and several issues in San Benito County, including:
1.) Measure Q: Which would require voter approval of commercial development in unincorporated portions of the County, and halt the procedural granting of permits not yet approved for developments at the Mutsun sacred sites of Juristac and Irek.
2.) The Betabel Commercial Development Project: Located at the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape.
3.) The Travelers Station Project: Located at the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape.
4.) The John Smith Landfill Expansion Project: Which would accept some waste not originating in San Benito County.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:46PM
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network