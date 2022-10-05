top
View events for the week of 10/6/2022

South Bay Indigenous Solidarity general meeting

sm_image_2022-08-08_at_3.42_pm.jpg
original image (982x454)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details:
Via Zoom. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcuCuqz4iH9YWQ1VB0khUvgEr_zxugXaz
The Zoom registration link for the South Bay Indigenous Solidarity October 6 (7:00 PM) is: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcuCuqz4iH9YWQ1VB0khUvgEr_zxugXaz

A draft agenda, with comments enabled, is available at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1doK07IPEPiz1jGuDBKx5xrlC87RklhAdhKfBOE998oI/edit?usp=sharing

Our meeting will focus on the remaining time left in the extended public comment period (ending Nov. 7, 5:00 PM) for the Sargent Ranch Quarry Project. All public comments will have to be considered in the formulation of a final environmental impact report for this Project. The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band opposes this mine. (See the Draft Agenda for more information).

The Sargent Ranch Quarry Project would be a 403-acre open-pit mine located in Santa Clara County, within the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape--the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and ecologically-critical land that was never formally ceded by the Mutsun. In 2019, the San Jose Mercury News referenced Juristac as 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock'.

Updates will be given regarding Leonard Peltier, a new Monterey County Democratic Party resolution to Protect Juristac, past events, and several issues in San Benito County, including:

1.) Measure Q: Which would require voter approval of commercial development in unincorporated portions of the County, and halt the procedural granting of permits not yet approved for developments at the Mutsun sacred sites of Juristac and Irek.

2.) The Betabel Commercial Development Project: Located at the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape.

3.) The Travelers Station Project: Located at the Juristac Tribal Cultural Landscape.

4.) The John Smith Landfill Expansion Project: Which would accept some waste not originating in San Benito County.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:46PM
§Approximate Location of Sargent Ranch Quarry Project
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:46PM
sm_slide__7__juristac-ariel-2-looking-north-sm-crop_annotated.jpg
original image (2500x1589)
Note: CA 129 is incorrectly labelled as CA 152 in this image.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
