Hundreds to Participate in Dream Beyond Bars and Borders Street Action to Demand End to Vi

Date:
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Time:
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CURYJ
Email:
Phone:
Michael Bare
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza (also called Frank H. Ogawa Plaza), Oakland
On Thursday, October 6 at 2:30pm Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ) and Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA), are co-sponsoring The Grassroots Global Justice Alliance's 8th Membership Assembly march. The event will be from 2:30 - 6PM PST.

This march is part of Dream Beyond Bars Campaign that demands the County to commit to diverting $300 million, ($30 million over 10 years) away from the violent and ineffective systems of youth incarceration and probation, and instead, invest in infrastructure for holistic community supervision that gives Oakland youth opportunities to heal, grow, and thrive. As recent shootings have claimed the lives of multiple young Oakland and Berkeley residents, Thursday’s event is an opportunity to decry the inefficiency of current policing methods and demand structural change.
The event will include a flash mob influenced by Chilean Feminists and will close with a dinner and rally at the Chinatown Resilience Hub. Participants are encouraged to bring flags, banners, signs and chants.

Partners also include the following:
- Asian Pacific Environmental Network (APEN)
- Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)
- Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ)
- Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA)
- PODER
- Communities for a Better Environment (CBE)
- Chinese Progressive Association (CPA)

Recently, CURYJ was in partnership with the Oakland Department of Violence Prevention for the Town Nights series which have been historically credited in reducing violence in Oakland. These events resulted in a significant drop in shootings in the specific neighborhoods they were held in the winter of 2021.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8000920946...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 1:53PM
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
