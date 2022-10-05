top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature

Remembering Rosie Jiménez-Victim of the Hyde Amendment

by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
People across the U.S. came into the streets to protest the Hyde Amendment that removed federal funds from abortion services. They remembered the first known death due to that law, that of Rosie Jiménez. In San Francisco, poetry and song punctuated a program of moving speeches in the Mission District.
sm_indytyerachel_podlishevsky_48.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

On October 1, rally attendees said their call for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment and full access to abortion is just the beginning. Speakers in the BART Plaza at 24th and Mission cried out for affordable childcare, for the reuniting of immigrant families separated by draconian laws, and for an end to racism in reproductive health care,

Many people do not know that Indian children have been torn from their families to be placed in white households where they supposedly receive "better" care. One of the demands of the October 1 rally was the upholding of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a federal law that gives tribal governments jurisdiction over children who reside on a reservation. A challenge to the Act will be heard by the US Supreme Court this year, and with Amy Coney "need adoptable kids in the pipeline" Barrett on the court, there is fear that the ICWA will be overturned.

Speakers talked about homophobia and transphobia. They called for the end of hate and bigotry everywhere.

Famed poet Nellie Wong, now an octogenarian, read a poem about the intersection of race and reproductive justice. As a poignant part of the event, organizers broadcast Vivir Quintana's song about femicide Canción Sin Miedo through the plaza and beyond into the busy intersection.
For more information: https://reprojusticenow.org
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice | Womyn
§looking out from the plaza towards the intersection 24th/Mission
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_indymissiongrnsrachel_podlishevsky_52.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
https://reprojusticenow.org
§Participants came from multiple organizations
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_indycararachel_podlishevsky_56.jpg
original image (2654x2037)
Seen here, a member of CARA, California Alliance for Retired Americans in logo t-shirt
https://reprojusticenow.org
§By foot, bike, public trans
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_indybnancyrealrachel_podlishevsky_5.jpg
original image (3078x2409)
Some came from as far away as Sacramento and the South Bay
https://reprojusticenow.org
§Raising fists in solidarity with speaker against transphobia
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_indygrnsrpmbwa.jpg
original image (2546x2037)
https://reprojusticenow.org
§documenting the day
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_indynormarp.jpg
original image (2037x3056)
https://reprojusticenow.org
§trans solidarity
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_indytransrachel_podlishevsky_13.jpg
original image (3022x2366)
https://reprojusticenow.org
§got there early to set up
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-10-05_at_2.37.59_am.jpg
original image (1228x1102)
https://reprojusticenow.org
§emcees
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_emcees.jpg
original image (2952x3049)
https://reprojusticenow.org
§Nellie Wong, Poet
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_nellie.jpg
original image (2037x3056)
https://reprojusticenow.org
§until next time
by Reproductive Justice Crier
Wed, Oct 5, 2022 2:47AM
sm_kristinatye.jpg
original image (3088x2417)
https://reprojusticenow.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Media
Labor
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code