El Salvador event
Date:
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Karl Kramer
Email:
Phone:
415-503-0789
Location Details:
At Accion Latina, 2958 24th Street (btw Harrison and Alabama Streets), San Francisco
42nd Anniversary Event
In 1980, the Farabundo Marti Front for National Liberation (FMLN) was founded in El Salvador in the struggle for democracy and social and economic justice. And simultaneously, the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES) was founded in the United States to stop U.S. military intervention in El Salvador aimed at crushing the liberation movement.
Keynote speakers by video: Oscar Ortiz, General Secretary of the fmln, former Vice President of El Salvador, former guerrilla commander of the People’s Forces of Liberation fmln Miriam Liliana Diaz, Sub-Secretary of Political Education and member of the Political Commission of the fmln
Join us to celebrate with music and poetry. Saturday, October 22, 2022 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Acción Latina 2958 24th St., San Francisco, 94110 (between Harrision and Alabama Sts.) $10 for ticket, includes admission and dinner to buy a ticket or donate online, go to https://bit.ly/donateBayAreaCISPES or mail a check made out to Bay Area CISPES to 2940 - 16th Street Ste. 301, SanFrancisco, CA 94103
Benefit for Northern California fmln and Bay Area chapter of CISPES. For more information, contact 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Evento de 42 Aniversario de CISPES y FMLN.
En 1980, el Frente Farabundo Marti para la Liberación Nacional (FMLN) fue fundada en El Salvador en la lucha por la democracia y la justicia social y económica. Y al mismo tiempo, el Comité en Solidaridad con el Pueblo del Salvador (CISPES) fue fundado en los Estados Unidos para detener la intervención military de Estados Unidos en El Salvador dirigido liquidar el movimiento de liberación.
Oradores principales por vídeo: Oscar Ortiz,Secretario General del fmln, ex-Vice-presidente de El Salvador, Comandante Guerrillero de las Fuerzas Populares de Liberación fmln y Miriam Liliana Diaz, Secretaria Adjuntade Educación (Política e Ideológica). Integrante de la Comisión Política.
Únase a nosotros para celebrar con música y poesía. sabado, 22 de octubre 5 p.m. a 7 p.m. Acción Latina 2958 Calle 24, San Francisco, 94110 (entre calles Harrison y Alabama) $10 por boleto, incluye admisión y cena
para comprar un boleto o donar en línea, vaya a https://bit.ly/donateBayAreaCISPES o envíe un cheque por correo a nombre de BayArea CISPES a 2940 - 16th Street Ste. 301, San Francisco, CA 94103 El evento es un beneficio para fmln de California Norte y capítulo de área de la bahía de CISPES para más información, contacto 925-822-7794.
