View events for the week of 10/8/2022

Break the Mold: Free Education for All / Free Health Care for All !

Date:
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Phone:
408-460-2999
Location Details:
Technology Center, Room T-415
San José City College
2201 Moorpark Avenue
San José, CA 95128
5th Annual Break the Mold Conference

Free Education for All ! / Free Health Care for All !

Join Human Agenda & San José City College to rethink our current system to develop a world transformed!

Free lunch: 1-2 pm
With special presentation from SEIU Local 1021 organizer José Abastida on local unionizing of Starbucks

Panel: Free Education for All: 2:00 - 3:15 pm
Dr. Roxana Marachi - Privatization of Education: What is at Stake?
Dr. Chris Cox - Challenges of Student Debt Relief and College Financial Aid

Panel: Free Health Care for All: 3:45 - 5:00 pm
Dr. Miguel Valencia - The Mental Health Crisis and What We Can Do
Phillip Kim - The Fight for Single Payer Health Care

Health and education are the foundations of human development!

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking in Lots G, B and C near the Technology Center

Sponsored by Human Agenda, MEChA at SJCC, Ethnic Studies Department at SJCC, and San José City College
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 1:17PM
Related Categories: South Bay | Education & Student Activism
by Human Agenda
Tue, Oct 4, 2022 1:17PM
Download PDF (403.4KB)
Download a PDF flyer here.
https://www.humanagenda.net/
