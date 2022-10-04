From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Break the Mold: Free Education for All / Free Health Care for All !
Date:
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Phone:
408-460-2999
Location Details:
Technology Center, Room T-415
San José City College
2201 Moorpark Avenue
San José, CA 95128
San José City College
2201 Moorpark Avenue
San José, CA 95128
5th Annual Break the Mold Conference
Free Education for All ! / Free Health Care for All !
Join Human Agenda & San José City College to rethink our current system to develop a world transformed!
Free lunch: 1-2 pm
With special presentation from SEIU Local 1021 organizer José Abastida on local unionizing of Starbucks
Panel: Free Education for All: 2:00 - 3:15 pm
Dr. Roxana Marachi - Privatization of Education: What is at Stake?
Dr. Chris Cox - Challenges of Student Debt Relief and College Financial Aid
Panel: Free Health Care for All: 3:45 - 5:00 pm
Dr. Miguel Valencia - The Mental Health Crisis and What We Can Do
Phillip Kim - The Fight for Single Payer Health Care
Health and education are the foundations of human development!
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking in Lots G, B and C near the Technology Center
Sponsored by Human Agenda, MEChA at SJCC, Ethnic Studies Department at SJCC, and San José City College
Free Education for All ! / Free Health Care for All !
Join Human Agenda & San José City College to rethink our current system to develop a world transformed!
Free lunch: 1-2 pm
With special presentation from SEIU Local 1021 organizer José Abastida on local unionizing of Starbucks
Panel: Free Education for All: 2:00 - 3:15 pm
Dr. Roxana Marachi - Privatization of Education: What is at Stake?
Dr. Chris Cox - Challenges of Student Debt Relief and College Financial Aid
Panel: Free Health Care for All: 3:45 - 5:00 pm
Dr. Miguel Valencia - The Mental Health Crisis and What We Can Do
Phillip Kim - The Fight for Single Payer Health Care
Health and education are the foundations of human development!
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking in Lots G, B and C near the Technology Center
Sponsored by Human Agenda, MEChA at SJCC, Ethnic Studies Department at SJCC, and San José City College
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 1:17PM
Related Categories: South Bay | Education & Student Activism
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
5th Annual Break the Mold Conference
Tue, Oct 4, 2022 1:20PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network