Break the Mold: Free Education for All / Free Health Care for All !

Date:

Saturday, October 08, 2022

Time:

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Human Agenda

Email:

Phone:

408-460-2999

Location Details:

Technology Center, Room T-415

San José City College

2201 Moorpark Avenue

San José, CA 95128

5th Annual Break the Mold Conference



Free Education for All ! / Free Health Care for All !



Join Human Agenda & San José City College to rethink our current system to develop a world transformed!



Free lunch: 1-2 pm

With special presentation from SEIU Local 1021 organizer José Abastida on local unionizing of Starbucks



Panel: Free Education for All: 2:00 - 3:15 pm

Dr. Roxana Marachi - Privatization of Education: What is at Stake?

Dr. Chris Cox - Challenges of Student Debt Relief and College Financial Aid



Panel: Free Health Care for All: 3:45 - 5:00 pm

Dr. Miguel Valencia - The Mental Health Crisis and What We Can Do

Phillip Kim - The Fight for Single Payer Health Care



Health and education are the foundations of human development!



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible

Free parking in Lots G, B and C near the Technology Center



Sponsored by Human Agenda, MEChA at SJCC, Ethnic Studies Department at SJCC, and San José City College