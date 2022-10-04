From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures
San Francisco Sheriff's department were directed by Mayor London Breed's DPH to blockade Laguna Honda hospital to prevent a press conference on the grounds.
In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.
Pushing the closure are speculators and developers who want the land. The systemic attacks on Black workers for decades and corruption of top management by City politicians has continued under DPH head Colfax, Human Resources director Carol Eisen and the Mayor and her staff.
This event took place on 10/1/22
For more information: https://youtu.be/2hp4iYbqEkE
