San Francisco Sheriff's department were directed by Mayor London Breed's DPH to blockade Laguna Honda hospital to prevent a press conference on the grounds.

In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.Pushing the closure are speculators and developers who want the land. The systemic attacks on Black workers for decades and corruption of top management by City politicians has continued under DPH head Colfax, Human Resources director Carol Eisen and the Mayor and her staff.This event took place on 10/1/22Additional Media:Terrorism, Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & MayorSTOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & FamiliesWW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHRWorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic WorkersPatients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital OpenSF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission HearingSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacySF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The WorkplaceCalifornia Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living WagesEPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John WadsworthReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanSEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks OutProduction of Labor Video Project