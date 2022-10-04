top
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay Feature

SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 4, 2022 10:03AM
San Francisco Sheriff's department were directed by Mayor London Breed's DPH to blockade Laguna Honda hospital to prevent a press conference on the grounds.
sm_img_0157.jpg
original image (3679x1861)
In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.

Pushing the closure are speculators and developers who want the land. The systemic attacks on Black workers for decades and corruption of top management by City politicians has continued under DPH head Colfax, Human Resources director Carol Eisen and the Mayor and her staff.

This event took place on 10/1/22

Additional Media:
Terrorism, Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI

STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Families
https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ

WW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHR
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-9-22-sf-laguna-honda-hospital-discharges-the-deaths-with-pat-mcginnnis-canhr-8-9-22

WorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-4-22-fight-to-save-sf-laguna-honda-seiu-1021-sf-tenderloin-housing-clinic-workers

Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-rally-laguna-honda-hospital/2976789/
SF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission Hearing
https://youtu.be/OgQfINEQSwo

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI

SF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The Workplace
https://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk

California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)
http://www.canhr.org

Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0

EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo

Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s

Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s

SEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/WcegGGYPHoQ

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/2hp4iYbqEkE
§SF Sheriff Blockade Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 4, 2022 10:03AM
sm_img_0117.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Sheriffs were deployed by Mayor London Breed's DPH to blockade Laguna Honda hospital to stop a press conference.
https://youtu.be/2hp4iYbqEkE
§No Place To Go-Stop The Madness & Discharges
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 4, 2022 10:03AM
sm_img_0135.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Speakout and press conference was held despite the efforts of the DPH management to use the SF Sheriff's department to blockade Laguna Honda Hospital.
https://youtu.be/2hp4iYbqEkE
§KCBS Reporter Interviews SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter President Brenda Barros
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 4, 2022 10:03AM
sm_img_0121.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Despite the efforts of DPH management to stop a press conference a KCBS reporter interviewed SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter President Brenda Barros
https://youtu.be/2hp4iYbqEkE
§SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare VP Cheryl Thornton
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 4, 2022 10:03AM
sm_img_0149.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare VP Cheryl Thornton talked about the systemic racism that continues unabated as the City continues to privatize services including HealthRight 360.
https://youtu.be/2hp4iYbqEkE
§Laguna Honda Hospital Threatened With Closure
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 4, 2022 10:03AM
sm_img_0153.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The developers who run the City and County of San Francisco want to take over the land at Laguna Honda and build Condos. They have the support of Biden's US Health and Human Resources Secretary Xavier Becerra.
https://youtu.be/2hp4iYbqEkE
