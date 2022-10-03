From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Assange, Mumia and Palestine-Rally in Berkeley
A rally in Berkeley on September 17, 2022 was held for to free Julian Assange, Mumia Abu-jamal and Palestine.
A rally in Berkeley on September 19, 2022 to free Julian Assange, Mumia and the Palestinian people. Speakers at the event include writer Alice Walker. The rally was sponsored by
The Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal, International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Courage Foundation/Assange Defense.org, Middle East Children’s Alliance, Bay Area Committee to Defend Julian Assange • Veterans for Peace (National) • Code Pink/Women for Peace SF Bay Area • James Lafferty, Executive Dir. Emeritus/National Lawyers Guild/LA • United National Antiwar Coalition • Oscar Grant Committee • Popular Resistance • Ricardo Alvarez, MD, Medical consultant to Mumia Abu-Jamal • Andres Soto, Co-Founder, Richmond Progressive Alliance • Green Party of California • Green Party of Alameda County • Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee • San Jose Peace and Justice Center • Syria Solidarity Movement • International Action Center • Workers World Party Bay Area • Socialist Action • Paul George, Executive Director (Ret.), United Front Committee for A Labor Party UFCLP, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center • Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, SF Bay Area • Janet Kobren, social justice activist • Haiti Action Coalition • San Jose Leonard Peltier Defense Committee Bay Action Committe To Free Julian Assange
Additional Media:
SF Chronicle No Silence On Assange! https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DC
https://youtu.be/LMRtb30DOe0
Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected Extradition
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4
IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk
San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
For more information:
Bay Action To Free Julian Assange
http://www.BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_VXdpS0MnnM
