A rally in Berkeley on September 17, 2022 was held for to free Julian Assange, Mumia Abu-jamal and Palestine.

A rally in Berkeley on September 19, 2022 to free Julian Assange, Mumia and the Palestinian people. Speakers at the event include writer Alice Walker. The rally was sponsored byThe Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal, International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Courage Foundation/Assange Defense.org, Middle East Children’s Alliance, Bay Area Committee to Defend Julian Assange • Veterans for Peace (National) • Code Pink/Women for Peace SF Bay Area • James Lafferty, Executive Dir. Emeritus/National Lawyers Guild/LA • United National Antiwar Coalition • Oscar Grant Committee • Popular Resistance • Ricardo Alvarez, MD, Medical consultant to Mumia Abu-Jamal • Andres Soto, Co-Founder, Richmond Progressive Alliance • Green Party of California • Green Party of Alameda County • Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee • San Jose Peace and Justice Center • Syria Solidarity Movement • International Action Center • Workers World Party Bay Area • Socialist Action • Paul George, Executive Director (Ret.), United Front Committee for A Labor Party UFCLP, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center • Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, SF Bay Area • Janet Kobren, social justice activist • Haiti Action Coalition • San Jose Leonard Peltier Defense Committee Bay Action Committe To Free Julian AssangeAdditional Media:SF Chronicle No Silence On Assange! https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DCFree Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected ExtraditionIFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian AssangePress Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedomThe Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A ForumSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeFor more information:Bay Action To Free Julian AssangeProduction of Labor Video Project