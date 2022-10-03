From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF: Legal Abortion Nationwide Now! Rally and March
Date:
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Join In
Location Details:
Start at Union Square in SF to rally. Followed by a march.
Rally then March: LEGAL ABORTION NATIONWIDE NOW!
12pm October 8
WE MARCH for the 10-year-old little girl who was raped… then forced to travel to get an abortion because she was 3 days past the 6 week cut-off of a “heartbeat bill.”
WE MARCH for women like Mahsa Amini who are beaten by the morality police in Iran for showing a lock of their hair.
WE MARCH for the hopes & dreams of people to be free from all oppression.
Wear GREEN and join us in fighting for Legal Abortion on Demand & Without Apology Nationwide.
Forced motherhood is female enslavement. When women are not free, no one is free. This must never be accepted. It must be relentlessly resisted, repudiated, and reversed!
NOW is the time to hold nothing back.
NOW is the time to rouse thousands and soon millions in the struggle so that we can look every person in the eye with the promise in word and deed that they will have a future as full human beings.
NOW is the time to decide what side of history you stand on.
NOW is the time to Rise Up, together, as if our lives depend upon it—for, in fact, they do.
Join the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Bay Area Chapter and participating organizations at the march & rally in San Francisco on October 8th, in solidarity with Women’s March, and with the courageous uprising of the people of Iran.
TWT: @Rise4AbortionSF IG: @riseup4abortion_bayarea
TikTok: @RiseUp4AbortionRights Email: bayarea [at] riseup4abortionrights.org
► ▼ IMC Network