top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/8/2022

SF: Legal Abortion Nationwide Now! Rally and March

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Join In
Location Details:
Start at Union Square in SF to rally. Followed by a march.
Rally then March: LEGAL ABORTION NATIONWIDE NOW!
12pm October 8

WE MARCH for the 10-year-old little girl who was raped… then forced to travel to get an abortion because she was 3 days past the 6 week cut-off of a “heartbeat bill.”

WE MARCH for women like Mahsa Amini who are beaten by the morality police in Iran for showing a lock of their hair.

WE MARCH for the hopes & dreams of people to be free from all oppression.

Wear GREEN and join us in fighting for Legal Abortion on Demand & Without Apology Nationwide.
Forced motherhood is female enslavement. When women are not free, no one is free. This must never be accepted. It must be relentlessly resisted, repudiated, and reversed!

NOW is the time to hold nothing back.
NOW is the time to rouse thousands and soon millions in the struggle so that we can look every person in the eye with the promise in word and deed that they will have a future as full human beings.
NOW is the time to decide what side of history you stand on.
NOW is the time to Rise Up, together, as if our lives depend upon it—for, in fact, they do.

Join the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Bay Area Chapter and participating organizations at the march & rally in San Francisco on October 8th, in solidarity with Women’s March, and with the courageous uprising of the people of Iran.
.
TWT: @Rise4AbortionSF IG: @riseup4abortion_bayarea
TikTok: @RiseUp4AbortionRights Email: bayarea [at] riseup4abortionrights.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 11:25PM
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code