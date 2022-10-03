No Confidence in Sheriff Ahern — 15 Orgs Sign Letter to Alameda County BOS & AG Bonta by adios ahern

Fifteen organizations signed the attached letter asking to Alameda County Board of Supervisors to vote "No Confidence" in Sheriff Ahern and ask him to step down, appointing Sheriff-elect Sanchez to fill in until her term begins. They also ask California Attorney General Bonta to oversee the review of the 47 deputies with problematic psychiatric testing

October 3, 2022



Re: Alameda County Residents Have No Confidence In the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Following the Latest Revelations of Hiring Abuses



The revelations that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has, for years,

routinely hired deputies despite troubling psychological evaluations and potentially

blemished employment histories, diminish further Alameda County residents’

confidence in the Sheriff’s Department.



We are calling on the Board of Supervisors to exercise their responsibilities under CA

Govt. Code Section 25303 to ensure that all officers of the county “faithfully perform

their duties” and — as custodians of the budget, recognizing the county’s civil liability

when officers fail — that they vote "No Confidence," ask Sheriff Ahern to step down, and

appoint Sheriff-elect Sanchez to take charge of ACSO immediately.



Sheriff Ahern has violated the trust of residents in the county, failed to maintain

minimum hiring standards for deputies and created serious liabilities for taxpayers.

We ask that Attorney General Bonta oversee the evaluations of deputies who have

been relieved of duty, review those deputies’ history of complaints and discipline, and

review the employment histories of all sheriff deputies who worked previously for other

law enforcement agencies. AG Bonta should release the aggregate information on

these hires to the public, within the limits of state law regarding individual personnel

records.



The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office provides public protection services throughout the

county and supervises thousands of individuals held in our county jail. ACSO has come

under recent negative scrutiny through civil lawsuits and federal intervention, with

potential county liabilities in the hundreds of millions of dollars. These further revelations

underscore the need for a full, transparent review and overhaul of ACSO standards and

practices to reflect community values, accountability and constitutional law enforcement.



Adamika Village

American Civil Liberties Union

Brotherhood of Elders

California Sanctuary Campaign

Coalition for Police Accountability

Faith in Action East Bay

Latino Taskforce

Lovelife Foundation

Make Oakland Better Now

National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform

Secure Justice

Soldiers Against Violence Everywhere

Violence Prevention Coalition

Vision Quilt

Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club