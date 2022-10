Women's Advocacy Club's March for Reproductive Justice!Meet in front of the Taco Bell 5200 California Hwy 1, then we'll march to Rockaway Beach.Join the Terra Nova Women's Advocacy Club, allies and community members onSaturday, October 8th for a national day of action to help us send the message: Women demand our reproductive rights!Women all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom.And since October 8th marks 30 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than everto elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!Join us.This march is part of the CA & nationwide reproductive justice & GOTV actions being led byWomen's March in Washington D.C. Search for more events here: https://www.womensmarch.com/