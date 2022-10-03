From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pacifica: Women's Wave 2022 - March for Reproductive Justice
Date:
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Terra Nova Women's Advocacy Club
Location Details:
Meet in front of the Taco Bell
5200 California Hwy. 1
Pacifica, CA, 94044
Women's Advocacy Club's March for Reproductive Justice!
Meet in front of the Taco Bell 5200 California Hwy 1, then we'll march to Rockaway Beach.
https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-s-advocacy-club-s-march-for-reproductive-justice
Join the Terra Nova Women's Advocacy Club, allies and community members on
Saturday, October 8th for a national day of action to help us send the message: Women demand our reproductive rights!
Women all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom.
And since October 8th marks 30 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than ever
to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!
Join us.
This march is part of the CA & nationwide reproductive justice & GOTV actions being led by
Women's March in Washington D.C. Search for more events here: https://www.womensmarch.com/
