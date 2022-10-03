From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa: Women's Wave Rally for Abortion Rights
Date:
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Local volunteers
Location Details:
Old Courthouse Square
Fourth Street and Santa Rosa Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA, 95401
Fourth Street and Santa Rosa Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA, 95401
A Santa Rosa rally/protest at the Courthouse Square from 6pm-7pm! Sign holding and fundraising for AbortionFunds.org (https://abortionfunds.org/)!
Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM PDT
Old Courthouse Square, Fourth Street and Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401
Join us on Saturday, October 8th for this national day of action to help us send the message: Women demand our rights!
Women all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom.
And since October 8th marks 30 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than ever
to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for
the Women’s Wave!
This event is part of the Women's March in Washington D.C. and reproductive freedom actions nationwide. You can find more information and events by zip code here: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/wome...
