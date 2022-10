A Santa Rosa rally/protest at the Courthouse Square from 6pm-7pm! Sign holding and fundraising for AbortionFunds.org ( https://abortionfunds.org/ )!Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM PDTOld Courthouse Square, Fourth Street and Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401Join us on Saturday, October 8th for this national day of action to help us send the message: Women demand our rights!Women all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom.And since October 8th marks 30 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than everto elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready forthe Women’s Wave!This event is part of the Women's March in Washington D.C. and reproductive freedom actions nationwide. You can find more information and events by zip code here: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave