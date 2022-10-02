She died from a back alley abortion

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Saturday, Oct. 1, at 24th and Mission, a community speakout was held to remember and honor Rosie Jimenez. On October 1, 1977, Rosie Jimenez died from a back alley abortion after the Hyde Amendment took away federal funds for the procedure.Rosie Jimenez was a student, mother of three, and could not afford to have another child. This story is not new. Now with the loss of Roe v Wade, there will be more stories just like Rosie. We honor her and want to fight like hell for the right to free, quality safe abortion healthcare!The event included speeches, music and singing. Sponsors were National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF, Raging Grannies Action League, Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party. Endorsers included the Red Berets and Worker’s Voice.La Lucha Sigue/The Struggle Continues!