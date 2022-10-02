top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature

Mass Iran Solidarity Protest At SF Union Square

by For Workers Power In Iran
Sun, Oct 2, 2022 2:34PM
Thousands of Iranian Americans rallied in San Francisco's Union Square to protest the regime.
sm_iran_sf_protest_councils.jpg
original image (3799x1847)
In a mass protest on Saturday October 1, 2022 thousands joined together at Union Square to protest the regime.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn
§Thousands rally in San Francisco against reactionary Iran regime
by For Workers Power In Iran
Sun, Oct 2, 2022 2:34PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (1.4MB) | Embed Video
Thousands rallied in San Francisco against the reactionary Islamic regime.
§For General Strike & Workers Government in Iran
by For Workers Power In Iran
Sun, Oct 2, 2022 2:34PM
sm_iran_sf_protest_councils_1.jpg
original image (3799x1847)
Some of the signs called for a general strike to bring down the regime and a workers government.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code